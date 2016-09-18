Upton, Martinez power Tigers to rare win over Indians

CLEVELAND -- After losing 13 of their first 14 games against the Cleveland Indians, including a 1-0 loss in 10 innings on Saturday, the Detroit Tigers weren't in a very good mood Sunday -- even less so after three of their hitters got hit by pitches.

Justin Upton and J.D. Martinez hit home runs to lead the Tigers to a 9-5 victory over the Indians at Progressive Field.

But the game was marred by the wildness of Cleveland starter Trevor Bauer, who hit three Detroit hitters in an 11-batter span over the first three innings.

"I'm not happy about it," said Detroit manager Brad Ausmus. "I don't believe it was intentional, but this is the big leagues. When you're hitting guys in the knee cap, something's got to give."

In a four-batter span in the third inning, Bauer hit Ian Kinsler in the head and Victor Martinez in the right knee cap. Kinsler remained in the game until being ejected two innings later, and after the game Ausmus said Kinsler was being checked after showing symptoms of a concussion. Ausmus said Kinsler showed no such symptoms immediately after getting hit, which is why he was allowed to remain in the game.

Ausmus said Victor Martinez had a welt on his knee, and Miguel Cabrera had a sore left hand, after getting hit by Bauer in the first inning.

"I want to extend my apologies to Ian, Victor and Miguel," said Bauer after the game. "I would never intentionally throw at anyone, especially at someone's head. There is no place in the game for that. I know saying I'm sorry doesn't change that it happened. But it wasn't intentional."

After Bauer hit two batters in the top of the third inning, the first pitch from Tigers starter Daniel Norris in the bottom of the third sailed behind Indians hitter Rajai Davis.

"There was a hole in the mound. I was trying to go in with that pitch and accidentally threw it behind him," Norris said.

It was then that home plate umpire Jordan Baker issued warnings to both benches.

"I thought Jordan handled it the right way," said Ausmus.

"Trevor was scattering balls all over the place," said Indians manager Terry Francona. "There was no intent to hit anyone, but I understand why they were aggravated. Their guys were getting drilled pretty good."

Norris (3-2) pitched five innings and gave up four runs (two earned) on five hits to get the win. Francisco Rodriguez pitched the last 1 1/3 innings to pick up his 43rd save.

It was an important win for the Tigers, who probably won't catch Cleveland in the AL Central Division race, but are still very much alive in the wildcard race.

"This was a must win for us," Ausmus said. "We have to win every single day. If we do, we'll be in great shape. If we don't, we'll need some help (to reach the postseason)."

Bauer gave up six runs on 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings to take the loss.

The Indians took a 2-0 lead in the second inning on RBI singles by Brandon Guyer and Abraham Almonte.

In the third, a run scored when Victor Martinez was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Two outs later, Erick Aybar's two-run single made it a 3-2 Detroit lead.

In the fifth, J.D. Martinez led off with a double and he rode home on a booming home run by Upton over the center-field wall. It's Upton's 25th homer of the season and his third in the last three games.

Cleveland countered with two runs in the bottom of the fifth, one coming on a sacrifice fly by Francisco Lindor that shaved the Tigers' lead to 5-4.

But a run-scoring wild pitch by Bauer in the sixth made it a 6-4 Detroit lead. Carlos Santana's solo homer in the bottom of the sixth made it 6-5, and then Detroit blew it open on J.D. Martinez's three-run homer off reliever Joe Colon in the ninth.

NOTES: Indians OF Rajai Davis leads the American League with 40 stolen bases, 12 more than anyone else in the league. Davis is in a position to become the first Indians player to lead the league in steals since Kenny Lofton led the league with 75 in 1996. ... RHP Cody Anderson will be pressed into service as the Indians' No. 5 starter in the Indians' injury-riddled rotation. Anderson, who had been working out of the bullpen, is scheduled to start Saturday against the White Sox. ... Tigers RHP Justin Verlander has struck out at least one batter in 312 consecutive games. That's the longest streak among active pitchers and is tied with Tom Seaver for the ninth longest streak in the majors since 1913. ... The Tigers are 2-13 against Cleveland and 30-21 against all other AL Central opponents.