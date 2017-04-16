Indians pound on Tigers in 13-6 win

CLEVELAND -- It was not a game befitting two aces.

The Cleveland Indians hit four home runs, including one in each of the first three innings, and outscored the Detroit Tigers 13-6 on Saturday at Progressive Field.

Hard to believe there was all that offense in a game started by two former Cy Young Award winners: Cleveland's Corey Kluber and Detroit's Justin Verlander.

"We were due to swing it a little, but I'm not sure it would come against Verlander. No hitters rush to the ballpark on days he pitches," Indians manager Terry Francona said.

"You go into the game thinking it's going to be a pitchers' duel, but that didn't happen," Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said.

The Indians snapped their three-game losing streak as Jose Ramirez was 4-for-4 with two home runs and a career high six RBIs.

"He took good swings all over the ballpark, and as he learns the league more he'll do even more damage," Francona said.

"He's a very good offensive player," Ausmus said. "A lot of people don't know who he is, but everyone in the Central Division knows."

Carlos Santana had three hits, including a home run and four RBIs, for Cleveland. Justin Upton had three hits, including a home run and three RBIs, for Detroit.

Verlander in four innings gave up nine runs, matching his career high. Kluber in 6 1/3 innings gave up six runs. Kluber got the win, Verlander the loss. Both pitchers are now 1-1.

Verlander has lost eight of his last nine decisions against Cleveland, and his overall record in 49 career starts vs. the Indians is 19-22 with a 4.69 ERA.

"He's had some games where he's pitched well but didn't win," Ausmus said. "Today he got a couple of pitches up in the zone and they took advantage of it."

Trailing 7-0 after three innings, the Tigers got as close as 9-6, but the Indians pulled away again with a four-run eighth inning.

"Our guys did a nice job of fighting back from being down 7-0, but we couldn't get over the hump," Ausmus said.

The Indians wasted no time going to work against Verlander. Ramirez hit a three-run homer in the first inning, Santana hit a two-run homer in the second and Lonnie Chisenhall hit a two-run homer in the third, giving Cleveland that early 7-0 lead.

Kluber stumbled briefly in the fourth, giving up four hits, including a homer by Upton, cutting the Cleveland lead to 7-3.

"I made mistakes to three batters in a row, they are all good hitters and they took advantage of them," Kluber said.

"The park was playing small," Francona said. "Corey had a really good slider. He made a couple mistakes, but they are good hitters, and the ball was flying."

Detroit added a run in the fifth to make it 7-4, but a two-out, two-run double by Santana in the bottom of the fifth gave the Indians a 9-4 lead.

"That was a big hit because they were still coming," Francona said.

In the seventh, the Tigers got RBI singles by Miguel Cabrera and Upton off reliever Andrew Miller, though the runs were charged to Kluber, and it was a three-run game at 9-6.

"Kluber was sharp early, but our guys made some adjustments and got some hits off one of the best pitchers in baseball," Ausmus said.

But Cleveland scored four more runs in the bottom of the eighth, three on Ramirez's second home run of the game.

NOTES: The Tigers have optioned RHP William Cuevas to Triple-A Toledo and recalled RHP Warwick Saupold from Toledo. ... The Tigers have hit at least one home run in each of their first 11 games of the season. Prior to the Tigers, the last American League team to homer in its first 11 games of the season was Tampa Bay, which homered in its first 12 games in 2007. ... OF Lonnie Chisenhall's pinch-grand slam in the ninth inning of Friday's game was the first by an Indians player since Jerry Sands hit one on Aug. 8, 2015 vs. Minnesota. ... Cleveland RHP Carlos Carrasco will start Sunday. It will be Carrasco's first start vs. Detroit since Sept. 17 when Detroit 2B Ian Kinsler hit a line drive back to the mound on Carrasco's second pitch of the game, breaking Carrasco's right hand.