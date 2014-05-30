Preview: Tigers at Mariners

Detroit ace Justin Verlander attempts to bounce back from a horrid performance and Seattle’s Hisashi Iwakuma seeks to rebound from his first loss of the season when the Tigers open a three-game series Friday at the Mariners. Verlander was roughed up for nine runs (six earned) and 11 hits in 5 1/3 innings of a 12-4 loss to the Texas Rangers on Sunday and has yet to settle into a groove. Iwakuma lost to Houston in his last turn.

Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon will see a lot of familiar faces as he was a member of Detroit’s coaching staff for the previous eight seasons. He interviewed for the Tigers’ managerial position after Jim Leyland retired but the club opted to hire Brad Ausmus instead and he later was hired by the Mariners. Seattle is coming off a four-game split with the Los Angeles Angels while Detroit split four games in Oakland before heading to the Pacific Northwest.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Justin Verlander (5-4, 4.04 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Hisashi Iwakuma (3-1, 2.39)

Verlander has allowed five or more runs in three consecutive starts and has more walks (nine) than strikeouts (seven) in the stretch of 17 1/3 innings. The former American League MVP typically averages around a strikeout per inning but has fanned only 50 batters in 71 1/3 innings this season. Verlander is 9-8 with a 3.38 ERA in 17 career outings against Seattle.

Iwakuma gave up four runs and nine hits – both season highs – in seven innings while falling to the Astros. He has issued just two walks in 37 2/3 innings while striking out 24. Iwakuma has allowed only one run and 10 hits in 17 career innings against the Tigers, going 1-0 with a 0.53 ERA in three career appearances (two starts).

WALK-OFFS

1. Tigers OF Rajai Davis (shoulder) sat out Thursday and could miss Friday’s game.

2. Seattle 2B Robinson Cano is 9-for-39 against Verlander, while 1B Justin Smoak is 4-for-10 with two homers.

3. Detroit 2B Ian Kinsler is 8-for-20 with three solo homers against Iwakuma.

PREDICTION: Mariners 3, Tigers 1