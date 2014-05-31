Preview: Tigers at Mariners

When you bat behind Miguel Cabrera, you can expect to see the two-time MVP walked to get to you – even if you lead the American League in batting. Detroit designated hitter Victor Martinez doesn’t like it but is getting accustomed to it and will look to be a difference-maker again when the Tigers face the host Seattle Mariners on Saturday. Martinez, who is batting .347, hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in Saturday’s 6-3 win after the Mariners walked Cabrera to face him.

Martinez has softened his dislike of seeing batters walked to face him as he understands why opposing managers want to avoid Cabrera, currently the most dangerous player in the majors. “Early in my career, I used to get mad when they were walking people in front of me,” Martinez told reporters after Saturday’s game. “I’d get mad at the plate and be swinging at anything. Now I understand. Hey, if I’m a manager, I’d do the same thing.” Seattle hopes to get second baseman Robinson Cano back after he’s missed the last two games with an illness and a hand injury.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers LH Drew Smyly (2-3, 3.86 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Chris Young (4-2, 3.30)

Smyly was touched up for four homers while losing to Oakland on Monday. He gave up a season-worst six runs and eight hits in five innings while losing his second straight decision. Smyly is 1-0 with a 2.00 ERA in four career appearances (one start) against Seattle.

Young is coming off an impressive victory over the Los Angeles Angels in which he allowed one run and two hits in 6 1/3 innings. The strong outing came after he allowed nine runs and 17 hits while losing his previous two starts. Young has a 1.80 ERA in two career starts against Detroit and wasn’t involved in the decision on either occasion.

WALK-OFFS

1. Seattle 3B Kyle Seager hit his eighth homer in Friday’s game, and all of them have come at Safeco Field.

2. Cabrera hit a two-run homer in the at-bat before he was intentionally walked to raise his RBI count to 48, tied for second in the American League.

3. Mariners INF Nick Franklin is 2-for-25 with 11 strikeouts over the last eight games.

PREDICTION: Mariners 4, Tigers 3