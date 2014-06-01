Preview: Tigers at Mariners

Detroit’s Max Scherzer hasn’t lost since April 13 but will be looking to put back-to-back subpar outings in the rear-view mirror when the Tigers close a three-game series against the host Seattle Mariners on Sunday. Scherzer had won six consecutive decisions prior to a rough spell in which he has allowed 12 runs and 20 hits in 13 innings over his last two turns. The teams split the first two games with Seattle prevailing 3-2 Saturday.

Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano (hand) has missed three consecutive games and his availability for the finale will be determined prior to Sunday’s game. Utilityman Willie Bloomquist filled in for Cano on Saturday and had two hits and two RBIs as Seattle improved to 5-5 on an 11-game homestand. Detroit second baseman Ian Kinsler (1-for-9) and right field Torii Hunter (1-for-8) at the top of the order have struggled to get on base in the series.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Max Scherzer (6-1, 3.00 ERA) vs. Mariners LH Roenis Elias (3-4, 4.02)

Scherzer allowed just six runs during his six-start winning streak before getting torched the last two outings. Last season’s American League Cy Young winner had an ERA of 1.83 before Cleveland and Oakland teed off against him in consecutive no-decisions. Scherzer is 4-1 with a 2.70 ERA in six career starts against Seattle.

Elias is 0-2 over his last four outings after starting the season strong. He landed a rotation spot due to injury troubles the Mariners were experiencing and kept it by allowing just four runs in his first three starts. Elias gave up eight hits and a season-worst five runs in 6 1/3 innings while losing to the Los Angeles Angels in his last outing.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tigers 1B Miguel Cabrera homered in each of the first two games in the series to raise his career total to 375, one behind 71st Carlton Fisk on the all-time list.

2. Seattle INF Nick Franklin struck out in each of his three at-bats on Saturday and is 2-for-28 with 14 strikeouts over the last nine games.

3. Detroit CF Austin Jackson is 2-for-21 over the last six games.

PREDICTION: Tigers 4, Mariners 0