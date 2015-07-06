Preview: Tigers at Mariners

J.D. Martinez is putting on the type of power display the Detroit Tigers need with slugger Miguel Cabrera sidelined for the next six weeks. Martinez has smacked 10 homers in his last 12 games as Detroit begins a three-game series against the host Seattle Mariners on Monday.

Martinez homered in Sunday’s loss to the Toronto Blue Jays and his 23 blasts rank second in the American League. His next homer will surpass the career-best total he posted last season and he will be counted on to help carry the club with Cabrera (calf) on the disabled list. Seattle has won four of its past six games and is still waiting for second baseman Robinson Cano to get his bat moving. Cano is batting just .248 with five homers and 27 RBIs and his string of six straight .300 seasons is in severe jeopardy.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Alfredo Simon (7-5, 3.94 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Hisashi Iwakuma (0-1, 6.61)

Simon has been torched in his last three starts while allowing 18 runs and 29 hits in 14 2/3 innings during the stretch. He gave up 15 hits against Pittsburgh in his last turn -- matching San Francisco’s Tim Hudson for most in the majors this season -- as well as six runs in 5 2/3 innings while taking the loss. Simon had a 2.58 ERA through his first 12 starts before suddenly falling on hard times.

Iwakuma returns after missing 2 1/2 months due to a strained lat muscle. He recently was pulled from a rehab start due to a blister issue but that ailment isn’t considered a problem per his return engagement. Iwakuma is 1-1 with a 2.35 ERA in four career appearances (three starts) against Detroit but has been hit hard by left fielder Yoenis Cespedes (10-for-24, three homers) and second baseman Ian Kinsler (9-for-23, three homers).

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon will miss the series due to the death of his sister and bench coach Trent Jewett will serve as interim manager.

2. Kinsler is 8-for-18 with five RBIs over the last four games.

3. Seattle 1B Logan Morrison is 1-for-15 over the past four contests.

PREDICTION: Mariners 5, Tigers 4