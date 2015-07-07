Preview: Tigers at Mariners

Taijuan Walker attempts to win his sixth consecutive start as the Seattle Mariners host the Detroit Tigers in Tuesday’s second contest of a three-game series. The 22-year-old Walker has allowed just six runs during the stretch and hasn’t issued a single walk over his last four outings.

Walker has struck out 36 batters in 32 1/3 innings during his winning streak while showing strong glimpses of his potential. He will be looking to improve on the effort of Monday’s pitching as Detroit racked up 19 hits off five Seattle pitchers while notching a 12-5 victory. The Tigers slugged four homers with first-time American League All-Star outfielder J.D. Martinez hitting his 11th in his last 13 games to increase his season total to 24, second most in the American League. Designated hitter Victor Martinez went 4-for-5 with a homer, third baseman Nick Castellanos was 4-for-5 with a homer and matched his season best of four RBIs and left fielder Yoenis Cespedes also homered as Detroit won the opener of its seven-game road trip.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers LH Kyle Ryan (1-2, 4.55 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Taijuan Walker (7-6, 4.34)

Ryan battled control issues in his last turn when he walked five and allowed two run and three hits in four-plus innings while losing to Pittsburgh. He has also struggled to keep the ball in the park and has served up five homers in 27 2/3 innings. Ryan is making his sixth big-league start and has a 4.03 ERA in 38 major-league innings.

Walker’s ERA was 7.33 in late May before he began turning his season around by tossing eight shutout innings against Cleveland. That outing began a stretch in which Walker has allowed three or fewer runs in seven consecutive starts, and he is 6-1 during the span. Walker is 2-2 with a 2.79 ERA in six home starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. RHP Felix Hernandez and DH/OF Nelson Cruz are Seattle’s All-Star representatives; while LHP David Price, SS Jose Iglesias, injured 1B Miguel Cabrera (calf) and J.D. Martinez are Detroit’s selections.

2. Cespedes has 16 career homers against the Mariners — his most against any team.

3. Seattle 2B Robinson Cano had two hits in the opener for his third multi-hit effort over the last six games.

PREDICTION: Mariners 6, Tigers 4