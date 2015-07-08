Preview: Tigers at Mariners

Robinson Cano has experienced a dismal first half but is starting to get his bat moving as the Seattle Mariners close a three-game series against the visiting Detroit Tigers on Wednesday. Cano has consecutive two-hit games in the series and was the hero Tuesday when his RBI single in the 11th inning provided Seattle with a 7-6 victory.

The six-time All-Star second baseman was batting a lackluster .238 when June ended but is 12-for-30 this month to increase his average 15 points. Cano has pointed to stomach issues that began in August as a reason for his troubles this season. The Tigers have hit four homers in each of the first two games of the series — they won Monday’s opener 12-5 — with third baseman Nick Castellanos and left fielder Yoenis Cespedes each going deep in both games. Detroit has scored 31 runs in its first four games without All-Star first baseman Miguel Cabrera, who is expected to miss about six weeks with a calf injury.

TV: 3:40 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Anibal Sanchez (7-7, 4.65 ERA) vs. Mariners LH J.A. Happ (4-5, 3.93)

Sanchez had a no-hitter with one out in the eighth inning against Toronto in his last turn and ended up allowing four runs and three hits in 7 1/3 innings. The victory improved him to 4-0 over his last five starts as he continues to recover from a rough start. Sanchez has a 2.19 ERA in two career starts against Seattle but has struggled against outfielder Seth Smith (6-for-17, two homers).

Happ defeated Oakland in his last turn to halt a four-start losing streak. He gave up three runs and eight hits in six innings against the Athletics and has allowed three or fewer runs in six of his last eight outings. Happ is 1-0 with a 2.30 ERA in three career appearances (two starts) against Detroit.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tigers 1B Marc Krauss homered in his first at-bat with the team Tuesday before striking out the next three times.

2. Seattle CF Austin Jackson belted his first career grand slam Tuesday, and it came against his former teammates.

3. Detroit DH Victor Martinez is 6-for-10 in the series and 11-for-24 during a five-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Mariners 6, Tigers 3