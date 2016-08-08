Preview: Tigers at Mariners

The Detroit Tigers began to turn around their season when they swept a four-game set from the Seattle Mariners less than two months ago. The Tigers will try to sustain some of the momentum they've built when the postseason hopefuls renew acquaintances Monday in the first of three big games at Seattle.

In mid-June, Detroit dropped three straight in Kansas City by a combined score of 28-9 to fall below .500, but it rebounded with four wins in a row over the Mariners to begin a 27-15 surge. Included in the run are four consecutive series victories, although the Tigers were unable to complete a sweep of the New York Mets when they dropped a 3-1 decision Sunday. That left Detroit two games behind first-place Cleveland in the American League Central but put it one-half game ahead of Boston for the second wild-card spot, while Seattle sits just 3 1/2 behind the Tigers after completing a sweep of the Los Angeles Angels. Robinson Cano sat out the contest to rest and gear up for stellar Detroit rookie Michael Fulmer, who opposes Hisashi Iwakuma in the series opener.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, ROOT Sports (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Michael Fulmer (9-2, 2.42 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Hisashi Iwakuma (12-7, 3.99)

Detroit has won each of the last seven games Fulmer has started, a streak that began when he allowed a run and three hits in 4 1/3 innings against Seattle on June 22. The 23-year-old has worked at least six frames in five of his six turns since then, including a solid 6 2/3 innings in a 2-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday. Fulmer is 7-2 with a 2.88 ERA in 12 starts away from home.

Iwakuma rebounded from a rocky outing at Wrigley Field two turns ago to blank Boston over 7 1/3 innings his last time out, striking out seven without issuing a walk for the fourth time in 2016. That marked his second straight scoreless turn at home, where he is 31-18 with a 3.23 ERA in his career. The 35-year-old from Japan was reached for season highs of five runs and 11 hits in 4 2/3 frames opposite Fulmer in June, and Iwakuma has been knocked around by Miguel Cabrera (4-for-10, two homers), Nick Castellanos (5-for-10, one homer) and Victor Martinez (6-for-15, two homers).

WALK-OFFS

1. Tigers 2B Ian Kinsler has recorded multiple hits in five of his last six games.

2. Cabrera went 0-for-4 on Sunday to end a six-game hitting streak that saw him go 13-for-25 with four home runs.

3. The Mariners are 15-6 when Shawn O'Malley starts at shortstop.

PREDICTION: Tigers 4, Mariners 3