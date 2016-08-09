Preview: Tigers at Mariners

The Seattle Mariners look to continue their strong play on their homestand and move closer to a wild-card spot when they host the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday for the middle contest of their three-game set. Seattle owns a 6-2 record on its 10-game stretch at Safeco Field after posting its fourth consecutive victory, a 3-0 triumph in the series opener Monday.

Hisashi Iwakuma and two relievers combined on a five-hitter as the Mariners climbed within 2 1/2 games of both Detroit and idle Boston for the second wild card in the American League. The Tigers failed to record an extra-base hit in the opener as they began a six-game road trip with their second straight loss. Miguel Cabrera notched one of the five singles, giving him at least one hit in seven of his last eight contests, while Ian Kinsler improved to 12-for-27 during a hitting streak that reached seven games. Detroit, which trails Cleveland by 2 1/2 games for first place in the AL Central, sends Daniel Norris to the mound Tuesday against Seattle's Wade LeBlanc in a battle of left-handers.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers LH Daniel Norris (1-0, 4.85 ERA) vs. Mariners LH Wade LeBlanc (1-0, 4.31)

Norris was recalled from Triple-A Toledo to make his fourth start of the season and first since July 4, when he exited with a strained right oblique after allowing two runs and three hits in two innings. The 23-year-old native of Tennessee will be filling the rotation spot of Jordan Zimmermann, who is on the disabled list with a strained lat muscle. Norris has not recorded a decision in two career starts against Seattle, including an outing June 23 in which he yielded three runs and six hits over five innings.

LeBlanc did not factor in the decision against Boston last Tuesday after giving up three runs and five hits in six innings. The 32-year-old from Louisiana, who has made only eight major-league starts since the 2013 campaign, has yielded three runs in each of his last three appearances — including a three-inning relief stint at Toronto in which he registered his first career save despite serving up two homers. LeBlanc, who is 1-0 with a 2.88 ERA in four home starts this season, will be facing Detroit for the first time.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners RHP Arquimedes Caminero made his Seattle debut in the series opener after being acquired from Pittsburgh on Saturday and worked a perfect eighth inning.

2. Detroit OF Cameron Maybin has missed five straight games with a left thumb injury and is slated to undergo an MRI on Tuesday.

3. Seattle optioned RHP Taijuan Walker to Triple-A Tacoma to make room on the roster for Caminero.

PREDICTION: Tigers 4, Mariners 2