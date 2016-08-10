Preview: Tigers at Mariners

Two former American League Cy Young Award winners square off Wednesday as the streaking Seattle Mariners attempt to complete a sweep of their three-game series against the visiting Detroit Tigers. Detroit sends 2011 winner Justin Verlander, who also was the AL MVP that season, to the mound against Seattle ace Felix Hernandez, who captured the Cy Young the previous year.

Verlander has won each of his last five decisions and recorded at least nine strikeouts in four of his last five outings overall, while Hernandez is 2-0 in four turns since returning from a calf injury that landed him on the disabled list. After posting a 3-0 victory in the series opener, the Mariners outlasted the Tigers 6-5 in 15 innings Tuesday for their fifth consecutive win. Victor Martinez belted a solo home run in the top of the 15th to put Detroit ahead, but Kyle Seager delivered an RBI single and Mike Zunino lifted a sacrifice fly in the bottom half to help Seattle improve to 7-2 on its 10-game homestand. Both teams rank second in their respective divisions but are closer to the second AL wild card, as Detroit trails Boston for the spot by one game while Seattle is 2 1/2 games behind.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Justin Verlander (12-6, 3.52 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Felix Hernandez (6-4, 3.55)

Verlander extended his unbeaten streak to seven starts Friday when he limited the New York Mets to two runs and four hits over six innings. The 33-year-old Virginian has allowed fewer than three runs in each outing during the streak after being tagged for eight by Cleveland in his most recent loss June 26. Verlander remained at 10-8 in 19 career starts versus Seattle when he settled for a no-decision June 21 when he gave up two runs and six hits in seven innings.

Hernandez overcame a rough first inning against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday in which he yielded three runs to give up just one over the next seven frames en route to victory. The 30-year-old Venezuelan has surrendered at least four runs in three of his four outings following his stint on the DL after giving up six in a loss to Minnesota on May 27 prior to the injury. Hernandez has had plenty of success against Detroit in his career, going 9-3 with a 2.57 ERA in 14 starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tigers 2B Ian Kinsler is riding an eight-game hitting streak after going 1-for-5 on Tuesday.

2. Seattle activated SS Ketel Marte (mononucleosis) from the 15-day disabled list and optioned INF Mike Freeman to Triple-A Tacoma.

3. Detroit CF Cameron Maybin will be placed on the 15-day DL on Wednesday with a Grade 2 sprain of his left thumb.

PREDICTION: Tigers 4, Mariners 1