Mike Zunino's batting struggles currently are a thing of the past as he looks to continue his torrid hitting when the Seattle Mariners host the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday for the second contest of their four-game series. Zunino smacked a pair of two-run homers in Monday's 6-2 win and has recorded five blasts and 13 RBIs over his last six games.

Zunino has been an offensive liability most of his career, but a trip to the minors and a revamping of his swing is paying dividends. "It is trusting the routine and trusting the process and putting in the work in the cage," Zunino, who has registered eight homers and 26 RBIs this month, told reporters of his sudden offensive prowess. Detroit has scored just five runs while losing three consecutive games and has dropped eight of its last 11 contests. The Tigers are just 14-21 on the road after losing the opener of their seven-game trip.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, ROOT Northwest (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Jordan Zimmermann (5-5, 5.35 ERA) vs. Mariners LH Ariel Miranda (6-3, 4.17)

Zimmermann is 1-3 over his last five starts despite allowing two or fewer runs in four of the outings. The 31-year-old lost to Arizona in his last turn as he gave up two runs and six hits in eight innings of a 2-1 defeat. Zimmermann is 2-0 with a 5.25 ERA in two career starts against the Mariners and has experienced issues with Robinson Cano (3-for-7, two walks).

Miranda served up three homers while being tagged for six runs and 10 hits in four innings of a loss to Minnesota in his last turn. The 28-year-old Cuban gave up two runs or fewer in six consecutive starts - going 3-0 during the stretch - before being pummeled by the Twins. Miranda, who allowed one run in one inning of relief against Detroit last season, is 7-1 with a 2.62 ERA in 13 career appearances (12 starts) at Safeco Field.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners DH Nelson Cruz is 3-for-24 over his last six games and homerless in his last 12.

2. Detroit C Alex Avila was hitless in three at-bats Monday after three consecutive two-hit performances.

3. Seattle RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (shoulder) and SS Jean Segura (ankle) began rehab stints at Triple-A Tacoma on Monday, and the latter could rejoin the team as soon as Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Mariners 4, Tigers 3