Tigers 5, Mariners 4: Victor Martinez drilled the tiebreaking double and reached base four times as host Detroit edged Seattle to seize three of four in the series.

Prince Fielder singled in the tying run in the seventh inning and Martinez followed with his shot into the left-field corner off Charlie Furbush (2-6). The relay throws beat Fielder home, but he was called safe despite replays showing catcher Mike Zunino tagged him in the face prior to his leg reaching the plate.

Doug Fister (13-9) struck out 10 while allowing four runs and nine hits in 7 2/3 innings. Joaquin Benoit pitched a flawless ninth for his 22nd consecutive save as the Tigers maintained their six-game lead over Cleveland in the American League Central.

Seattle’s Raul Ibanez had a run-scoring single in the first, but Detroit got back the run on Torii Hunter’s homer off James Paxton, who gave up three runs and five hits in as many innings. Martinez had a run-scoring double later in the first and Omar Infante drew a bases-loaded walk in the third as the Tigers took a 3-1 lead.

Dustin Ackley smacked a three-run homer off Fister in the fifth to put the Mariners ahead.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Seattle owner Hiroshi Yamauchi died of pneumonia at a hospital in Japan on Thursday morning. He was 85. … Tigers SS Jose Iglesias left in the sixth inning after being hit on the left hand by a pitch. He is listed as day-to-day. … Mariners ace Felix Hernandez (oblique) threw a bullpen session and will start Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels. He hasn’t pitched since suffering the injury Sept. 2 against Kansas City.