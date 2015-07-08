Mariners 7, Tigers 6 (11 innings)

SEATTLE -- Robinson Cano ended a night of home runs the old fashion way late Tuesday, when his single into the right field corner drove in the winning run in the bottom of the 11th inning, giving the Seattle Mariners a 7-6 win over the Detroit Tigers.

The second baseman’s sixth career walk-off hit, and his first since 2009, brought home center fielder Austin Jackson from second base to end a game that lasted 3 hours, 44 minutes and included seven home runs.

All of the game’s runs except for the last one scored on a homer.

Left fielder Yoenis Cespedes, catcher Alex Avila, third baseman Nick Castellanos and first baseman Marc Krauss, who was making his Tigers debut, all homered for Detroit. Seattle got home runs from Jackson, left fielder Franklin Gutierrez and Cano.

The Tigers have hit eight home runs over the first two games of the series.

Neither starting pitcher factored into the decision after allowing a combined five home runs.

Seattle’s Taijuan Walker won each of his previous five starts, but that streak ended when he gave up six hits, three home runs and five runs in six innings -- his worst performance since mid-May.

Detroit starter Kyle Ryan was pulled after just 2 2/3 innings. The left-hander allowed six hits and five runs.

Tigers reliever Ian Krol (1-2) served up the game-winning hit, while Mariners reliever Charlie Furbush (1-1) earned the win after pitching his way out of a jam in the top of the 11th.

Detroit (42-41) opened off the 11th with a double from designated hitter Victor Martinez and an intentional walk but ended up stranding both runners when Furbush struck out the next three batters.

The Mariners (39-45) got their own threat going with a leadoff single from shortstop Brad Miller and a one-out single from Gutierrez before Cano stepped up with one out and runners at first and second. He lined a Krol pitch into the corner, easily scoring Jackson from second base before getting mobbed by teammates on the field.

NOTES: The Tigers officially added 1B Marc Krauss to the roster, and he went 1-for-4 with a homer and three strikeouts. Krauss was claimed off waivers Monday, and Detroit designated INF Josh Wilson for assignment to clear a roster spot for him Tuesday. ... Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon was away for the second day in a row Tuesday, leaving bench coach Trent Jewett to run the team. McClendon was in Indiana to attend the funeral of his younger sister, Angela Price, who died last week at the age of 44. ... .. Mariners RHP Taijuan Walker issued a base on balls to Detroit C Alex Avila with one out in the second inning Tuesday. That snapped a streak of 111 consecutive batters faced by Walker without a walk. ... The Tigers finished with nine hits, ending their streak of double-digit hits at seven games.