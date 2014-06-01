Mariners stop Kinsler, Tigers

SEATTLE -- Detroit second baseman Ian Kinsler led off Saturday night’s game against the Seattle Mariners with a nondescript flyout to right field, and that turned out to be the highlight of an otherwise forgettable night for the Tigers’ leadoff hitter.

Kinsler finished an 0-for-5 evening with a game-ending groundout in the top of the ninth inning while stranding two runners on base as the Mariners and closer Fernando Rodney sweated out a 3-2 win over the Tigers.

Kinsler ended up stranding seven runners on base, including three in scoring position, while finishing the third, fifth, seventh and ninth innings with outs.

He nearly gave Detroit (31-21) its first lead of the night when he drilled a 3-2 pitch deep into the left field corner in the fifth, only to see it drift foul before a flyout to left field on the next pitch.

Two innings later, Kinsler sent another deep ball to left with two runners on but watched helplessly as Seattle’s Cole Gillespie made a nice catch at the wall. It was that kind of night for Kinsler.

“Obviously, he’s a good player; I feel good about him in the batter’s box,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. “He’s going to battle and going to make the pitcher earn the out. But it just wasn’t to be tonight.”

Kinsler’s final out capped the 14th save of the season for Rodney, who worked his way in and out of a jam in the ninth. Rodney gave up a walk and single to open the inning before retiring the final three batters.

“You know that’s the situation you want as a pitcher,” said Rodney, whose last two saves have come against Detroit and the Los Angeles Angels, two teams for which he played. “I feel great when I go into a one-run game and get the win.”

Seattle starter Chris Young had another strong outing, allowing three hits and two earned runs in six innings. The 35-year-old right-hander, who was released by Washington in the spring before signing with Seattle, posted his fourth win in May.

Young (5-2) has held opponents to two runs or fewer in five of his past seven starts.

“I think I used all the adjectives I had the last time; I don’t have anymore,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said when asked about Young. “The guy’s phenomenal.”

Seattle second baseman Willie Bloomquist and outfielder Cole Gillespie, both making rare starts on a night when McClendon shook up the batting order, had two hits apiece while driving in all three of the Mariners’ runs.

Seattle (27-28) won for just the third time in eight games.

The Mariners led 3-2 entering the ninth when Rodney came on and walked Tigers leadoff hitter, catcher Alex Avila. After a single by third baseman Nick Castellanos single put runners on first and second with no outs, McClendon visited on the mound.

Rodney then struck out Andrew Romine after the Tigers shortstop failed to lay down a bunt, then he fanned left fielder Rajai Davis in a 10-pitch at-bat before getting Kinsler to ground into a force play to end the game.

“A walk in the park,” Bloomquist joked afterward. “We’ve got a lot of confidence in Rodney. Obviously, you don’t want to put the first two guys on there, but if anybody’s going to get out of it, he is.”

Detroit first baseman Miguel Cabrera hit his 10th home run of the season and his second in as many nights with a solo shot in the top of the fourth. Young had allowed only a walk to the first 11 batters he faced before Cabrera drove an 0-2 pitch into the scoreboard in left field to cut the Mariners’ lead to 2-1.

“He’s an unbelievable hitter, and you tip your hat to him,” Young said. “There’s no real way to get him out; you just hope to get lucky.”

Seattle scratched out a 2-0 lead against Detroit starter Drew Smyly in the bottom of the second, with Bloomquist and Gillespie each driving in runs on a rare night in the starting lineup.

The Seattle duo struck again in the fourth when Bloomquist drove in Gillespie from second base on a two-out single to put the Mariners ahead 4-1.

Smyly labored through 105 pitches before his night ended after four innings. He allowed three earned runs and seven hits while walking one and striking out five.

“He had a little trouble with his command again,” Ausmus said. “He had trouble getting behind (batters), and when he did get ahead, they ended up getting back into the count. He threw too many pitches, so we got him out of there.”

NOTES: Mariners 2B Robinson Cano (hand) was not in the lineup Saturday, marking the third game in a row that he has been sidelined. Manager Lloyd McClendon said before the game that Cano was “improving” and added that the veteran might be available as a pinch hitter. ... With Cano sidelined because of the hand injury and LHP Drew Smyly starting for the Tigers on Saturday, Seattle rolled out a new-look lineup that included 2B Willie Bloomquist as the leadoff hitter for the first time this season. OFs James Jones, Dustin Ackley and Michael Saunders, the Mariners’ primary starters, were all out of the lineup -- and it’s no coincidence that all of them are left-handed hitters. ... Tigers 1B Miguel Cabrera, who homered Friday night and again Saturday night, now has 375 career home runs.