Tigers claim 5-4 win over Mariners

SEATTLE -- Nick Castellanos delivered the go-ahead sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh inning and the Detroit Tigers overcame a shaky start from right-hander Anibal Sanchez for a 5-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday at Safeco Field.

Mariners rookie reliever Mayckol Guaipe (0-2) took the loss for the second time in three days as Detroit (43-41) claimed two of three in the series against Seattle (39-46).

It capped a wild series in which the Mariners and Tigers combined to hit 14 homers, the most during a three-game series in Safeco Field’s history.

“It was a little bit of a stressful one,” Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said.

Castellanos’ sacrifice fly turned into a double play when Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano cut off the throw from the outfield and nailed designated hitter Victor Martinez trying to advance to second. But the run scored before the final out of the inning.

“That was stupid base running,” Martinez said after going 2-for-3 with a double and a walk.

Sanchez (8-7) lasted 6 1/3 innings on a day when the Detroit bullpen was worn down from the previous night’s extra-inning loss. He gave up four runs (three earned) and five hits with five walks and six strikeouts to win his fifth consecutive decision.

But it ended Sanchez’s career-high streak of seven starts with at least seven innings pitched.

“Today was one of those days where everything was weird,” Sanchez said. “Ground balls, bloopers, walks ... I kept fighting, so I think for me it was a really good game.”

The Tigers have won each of Sanchez’s past six starts. During that stretch, he’s 5-1 with a 2.84 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings.

Three relievers finished up for the Tigers. Closer Joakim Soria worked the ninth for his 19th save despite walking two batters. He ended the game by striking out Mark Trumbo.

Rookie first baseman Jefry Marte accounted for a majority of the Detroit offense in his first career major league start, going 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs.

Facing Mariners starter J.A. Happ in the top of the fourth, the 24-year-old Marte skied the first homer of his big-league career to stake the Tigers a 4-2 lead. It traveled an estimated 398 feet.

In a three-run second, Marte lined an RBI double that helped build the Tigers’ 3-0 lead.

“Man, I don’t know what to say,” Marte said afterward. “I‘m so excited.”

Happ was shaky all afternoon. And when he walked the first two batters in the fifth, acting Mariners manager Trent Jewett replaced him with Mark Lowe. Happ gave up four runs en route to the no-decision.

The veteran left-hander got into trouble in the top of the second when right fielder J.D. Martinez led off with a single. After Martinez advanced to second on a passed ball, Castellanos drove him in with an RBI single to make it 1-0.

After catcher James McCann struck out, Marte’s double into the right-field corner -- his first major-league hit -- made it 2-0. Later in the inning, shortstop Jose Iglesias lined a two-out double to make it 3-0 before Happ escaped trouble by getting center fielder Rajai Davis to ground out to end the threat.

“Just trying to be a little too fine and maybe lost a little aggressiveness,” Happ said. “I gave it everything I got. Unfortunately, today that was not very good. Can’t really question this too much, or you drive yourself crazy.”

The Mariners came back in the bottom of the second with an unearned run resulting from a Marte error. Then in the bottom of the third, designated hitter Nelson Cruz added an RBI groundout to cut the deficit to 3-2.

The Tigers extended their lead to 4-2 before Dustin Ackley lined a two-run homer in the fourth off Sanchez to knot the score at 4.

The Mariners had myriad chances during the game but finished 0-for-14 with runners in scoring position.

“Really, other than the home run, I thought it was pretty good,” Ausmus said of Sanchez’s start. “We had the error early that cost him a run, but overall it was good. The home run just comes back to bite you when you’re up two and then all of a sudden they come back to tie it.”

NOTES: Struggling 1B Logan Morrison was out of the Mariners’ lineup Wednesday despite the fact he is apparently healthy. Morrison over his past 20 games is just 10-for-70 (.143) with three home runs and eight RBIs, dipping his season average to .233. Mark Trumbo, acquired June 3 in a trade from the Arizona Diamondbacks, made his second start for Seattle at first base after he notched two hits in Tuesday’s 7-6 win in 11 innings. ... Detroit LHP Tom Gorzelanny cleared waivers and accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Toledo after he was recently designated for assignment. According to manager Brad Ausmus, Gorzelanny will work on transitioning to a side-arm delivery as the 32-year-old reliever tries to extend his career. ... Tigers INF Josh Wilson, designated for assignment Tuesday to clear a spot Tuesday for 1B Marc Krauss, also accepted an assignment to Toledo.