Preview: Tigers at Marlins

The Detroit Tigers have been dominant at home, but they won’t get to begin the postseason there. The Tigers will settle for the No. 3 seed in the American League playoffs as they head into their next-to-last game of the regular-season Saturday against the host Miami Marlins. Miami won the series opener 3-2 on Friday despite a pair of hits from former Marlins star Miguel Cabrera.

Tigers right-hander Anibal Sanchez makes his first start against his former team, playing in Miami for the first time since the Marlins traded him to Detroit in July 2012. Detroit is experimenting with its personnel in preparation for the postseason, playing Jhonny Peralta in left field for the first time in his career when he returned from a 50-game suspension Friday and moving Rick Porcello to the bullpen. The Marlins need one win in the final two games to win consecutive series for the first time since July.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Anibal Sanchez (14-8, 2.64 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Nathan Eovaldi (4-6, 3.50)

Sanchez looks to add to what is already a career-high win total as he aims for his first victory since Sept. 11. He was tagged for four runs on eight hits in five innings last time out, losing to the Chicago White Sox. The 29-year-old is 2-5 with a 5.20 ERA in nine starts at Marlins Park.

Eovaldi is coming off one of his stronger outings of the season, as he threw 7 2/3 innings of three-hit ball in a shutout of the Phillies on Monday. The 23-year-old has recorded scoreless outings in two of his four starts this month. Eovaldi has never faced the Tigers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cabrera is expected to play Saturday before taking Sunday off to rest his injured groin.

2. Marlins 3B Placido Polanco is 9-for-21 with two homers versus Sanchez.

3. Tigers 2B Omar Infante got the day off Friday but is hitting .361 during a nine-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Tigers 4, Marlins 1