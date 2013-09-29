Preview: Tigers at Marlins

With only one victory in his last nine starts, Justin Verlander could use a boost in the regular-season finale before heading to the playoffs with his Detroit Tigers. The 2011 American League MVP takes the mound Sunday as the Tigers try to salvage the last contest of a three-game set against the host Miami Marlins. Miguel Cabrera, who leads the majors in batting average (.348) and on-base percentage (.442), is expected to be rested after recording a pair of hits in each of the last two games.

Verlander faces a Marlins team that stands last in the majors in runs scored and hits, but found a way to scratch out one-run wins the last two nights. Giancarlo Stanton singled home the winning run in the 10th inning on Saturday and rookie Christian Yelich reached base in six of his nine at-bats during the series. The Marlins are 5-2 in the last seven contests.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Justin Verlander (13-12, 3.56 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Henderson Alvarez (4-6, 3.94)

Verlander tossed six shutout innings in his previous start at Minnesota and has yielded six runs over 19 2/3 frames in the last three outings. The 30-year-old has gone over 200 innings for the seventh straight season and boasts 200 strikeouts in five consecutive campaigns. Juan Pierre is 9-for-33 versus Verlander, who has never faced Miami’s franchise.

Alvarez allowed a total of five runs over 19 innings in his previous three starts, but only managed a 1-2 record. The 23-year-old Venezuelan beat Detroit while with Toronto last July, giving up one run and five hits in seven innings. Left-handed hitters are batting .292 and right-handers .221 versus Alvarez, who has only surrendered two homers in 93 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Detroit is 12-7 in 2013 and 93-52 since 2006 in interleague games. Miami is 8-11 against the AL this year.

2. Tigers RF Torii Hunter has 16 hits in his last 35 at-bats to raise his batting average to .304.

3. Miami 1B Logan Morrison is 15-for-39 in interleague games this season, despite going hitless in four at-bats Saturday.

PREDICTION: Tigers 3, Marlins 2