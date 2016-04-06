Preview: Tigers at Marlins

After seeing their comeback bid fall short in the season opener, the Miami Marlins will rally around their ace’s perfect home mark on Wednesday as they conclude their two-game interleague series against the Detroit Tigers. Right-hander Jose Fernandez has posted a modern major-league record of 17-0 at Marlins Park with a slim 1.40 ERA in 26 starts during his first three campaigns.

“I‘m happy to be home and pitching (at Marlins Park) in front of the fans,” Fernandez told the Miami Herald. “I‘m really happy to be home.” The Marlins didn’t give their fans much reason to cheer in the early going of Tuesday’s opener, as Ian Kinsler launched a three-run homer and scored twice to stake Detroit to a five-run lead before adding an RBI single in the 11th inning for an 8-7 triumph. The battle between each league’s batting champion continues as four-time winner Miguel Cabrera will test his mettle versus Fernandez for the first time in his career while Miami’s Dee Gordon is 2-for-3 lifetime against Wednesday starter and former Marlin Anibal Sanchez. Gordon ended Justin Verlander’s no-hit bid with a one-out double in the sixth inning, and his two-out double in the ninth forged a 7-7 tie.

TV: 4:55 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit Plus, FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Anibal Sanchez (2015: 10-10, 4.99 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Jose Fernandez (2015: 6-1, 2.92)

Detroit is banking that Sanchez puts his myriad of injuries in the rear-view mirror and reverts to his form from 2013, when he recorded a career-high 202 strikeouts. The 32-year-old Venezuelan struggled mightily with the long ball last season, permitting 29 homers to nearly match the combined total of his previous three campaigns (33). Sanchez also posted his highest ERA since he was limited to just 10 starts with the Marlins in 2009.

Fernandez returned from Tommy John surgery on July 2 and looked no worse for wear, posting a 5-0 record with a 2.57 ERA in six home starts. The 23-year-old Cuban is expected to be limited to 180 innings this season, with the club likely working in an extra day between starts. “We’ve talked about it and we’re going to use common sense with that range,” Michael Hill, the Marlins’ president of baseball operations, told the Miami Herald. “Jose is excited and ready to go.”

WALK-OFFS

1. Miami RF Giancarlo Stanton belted a two-run homer on Tuesday but is 4-for-16 with nine strikeouts in his career versus Detroit.

2. Tigers LF Justin Upton recorded two hits and scored on a sacrifice fly on Tuesday but is 0-for-10 lifetime against Fernandez.

3. With 1,490 hits, Cabrera needs one more to break a tie with Willie Horton for 13th place on the franchise list.

PREDICTION: Marlins 3, Tigers 1