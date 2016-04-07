Tigers 7, Marlins 3

MIAMI -- The Detroit Tigers ended Jose Fernandez’s major league-record home winning streak, beating the Miami Marlins and their ace 7-3 on Wednesday night at Marlins Park.

Detroit generated five hits, one walk and five runs in 5 2/3 innings against Fernandez, who struck out 13, one short of his career high.

Fernandez had never lost a home game in his career before Wednesday, going 17-0 with a 1.40 ERA in 26 starts. His 17 consecutive wins without a loss are an MLB record for the modern era.

But the streak ended largely because of former Marlins catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia, who was cut by Miami on May 5, 2015, and right-hander Anibal Sanchez, who was dealt away on July 23, 2012.

Saltalamacchia flopped in Miami, lasting just one year and one month into a three-year, $21 million guaranteed contract. But he made the Marlins pay again, belting a two-run homer off Fernandez in the second inning and adding a two-run double off reliever Dustin McGowan in the sixth.

Both hits by Saltalamacchia were pulled to right. The homer hit the façade just below the upper deck, and the double short-hopped the wall.

Saltalamacchia also threw out Dee Gordon trying to steal second base in the first inning. Gordon has led the majors in steals two straight seasons.

Sanchez, who pitched in Miami for nearly seven years, posting a 44-45 record and also a no-hitter in his rookie season of 2006, held the Marlins to four hits, three walks and two runs in five innings as Detroit (2-0) swept the season-opening series.

Miami tried to rally, scoring two runs in the sixth on a sacrifice fly from Giancarlo Stanton and a run-scoring, two-out single from Justin Bour.

But Detroit extended its lead to 7-2 in the eighth on a two-run homer to left by Victor Martinez. It was Martinez’s second homer in as many at-bats this season -- one from each side of the plate and both as a pinch hitter. He has three RBIs.

Miami added a run in the ninth on an RBI single by pinch-hitter Derek Dietrich.

But Francisco Rodriguez, who blew a relatively easy save chance by allowing three runs in the ninth on Tuesday, got the final out when Stanton -- the potential tying run -- struck out swinging with the bases loaded.

NOTES: LHP Wei-Yin Chen, who was hit above his left elbow on Tuesday with a line drive by Tigers CF Anthony Gose, is expected to make his next start. ... The Marlins used the same starting lineup for the second straight game. ... Detroit made one change in its lineup, resting C James McCann and replacing him with Jarrod Saltalamacchia. ... Five of the Tigers’ starters on Wednesday have ties to Miami, including former Marlins Saltalamacchia, RHP Anibal Sanchez and 1B Miguel Cabrera. Also on the list are RF J.D. Martinez and 3B Nick Castellanos, who played high school ball in the area. ... RHP Tyler Kolek, Miami’s top prospect, might need elbow surgery. An announcement is expected this weekend. ... Detroit plays its home opener on Friday against the New York Yankees. ... Miami starts a six-game trip on Thursday, playing the Washington Nationals and the New York Mets.