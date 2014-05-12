Preview: Tigers at Orioles

With three losses in their last four games, the Detroit Tigers are looking to get back on track Monday as they begin a nine-game road trip with the first of three against the Baltimore Orioles. Detroit lost two of three against Minnesota over the weekend, including a disappointing 4-3 setback on Sunday in which the bullpen allowed a run in the seventh and three in the eighth. Baltimore also ended the weekend on a sour note, dropping a 5-2 decision to Houston on Sunday as its five-game winning streak came to an end.

These teams matched up in the second series of the season from April 4-6 and the Tigers took two of three at home. The second contest of that weekend set featured a pitching matchup that will be replicated on Monday. Tigers right-hander Rick Porcello allowed one run and three hits in 6 2/3 innings that day while Orioles righty Bud Norris was charged with five runs and nine hits in five innings of the 7-6 defeat.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Rick Porcello (5-1, 3.49 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Bud Norris (2-2, 3.82)

Porcello is coming off back-to-back strong outings in which he allowed a total of four earned runs and 11 hits over 13 2/3 innings. For a pitcher like Porcello who does not strike out many batters - his season high is six - it remains critical that he maintains a low walk total (six in six starts) and does not surrender a lot of home runs (three in 38 2/3 innings). Porcello, despite the victory early last month, is 2-5 with a 4.62 ERA in eight lifetime starts against Baltimore.

Norris’ worst start of the season - both in terms of innings and runs allowed - was his outing against the Tigers. He is coming off a no-decision against Tampa Bay in which he yielded two runs and three hits in 5 2/3 innings but also walked four - the same amount of free passes he had issued in his previous three starts combined. One Tigers player who has yet to solve Norris is catcher Alex Avila, who is 0-for-8 against the 29-year-old.

WALK-OFFS

1. Orioles 1B Chris Davis is 5-for-15 with three homers and seven RBIs against Porcello while RF Nick Markakis is 9-for-21 with a homer.

2. Davis, who returned to the Baltimore lineup Sunday after a stint on the disabled list with an oblique injury, has only two homers after leading the majors with 53 last season.

3. Norris has never beaten Detroit, posting an 0-2 mark with a 7.41 ERA in three lifetime starts.

PREDICTION: Tigers 4, Orioles 3