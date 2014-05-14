FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Preview: Tigers at Orioles
#Intel
May 14, 2014 / 8:32 PM / 3 years ago

Preview: Tigers at Orioles

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Kevin Gausman makes his first start of the season Wednesday as the Baltimore Orioles look to avoid a three-game sweep at home against the Detroit Tigers. Gausman, the organization’s second-ranked prospect, will be pitching after just three days of rest as the Orioles shuffle their rotation in advance of a six-game road trip. The 23-year-old went 3-5 with a 5.66 ERA in 20 games (five starts) for Baltimore in 2013.

Detroit owns a 4-1 season series lead after back-to-back 4-1 wins to begin the series, the latest on Tuesday a painful one for the Orioles. After Ubaldo Jimenez worked seven scoreless to help Baltimore take a 1-0 lead into the ninth, struggling closer Tommy Hunter gave up a three-run homer to Miguel Cabrera and a solo blast to Victor Martinez. The rally gave the Tigers seven straight road wins.

TV: 12:35 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, MASN2 (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Justin Verlander (4-2, 2.67 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Kevin Gausman (2013: 3-5, 5.66)

Verlander’s longest outing of the season was against Baltimore on April 6, when he allowed two runs in eight innings in a hard-luck 3-1 loss. He has lasted exactly seven frames in five of six starts since then, winning four of five decisions. Verlander has dominated at Camden Yards, where he is 6-0 with a 2.29 ERA in seven career starts.

Gausman had a 2.08 ERA in six starts for Triple-A Norfolk, tossing 14 1/3 scoreless innings over his final three outings prior to the promotion. The last of those - which featured 4 2/3 dominant frames against Indianapolis - came after a stint on the disabled list with pneumonia. Gausman recorded an impressive 49 strikeouts against 13 walks in 47 2/3 innings last year with the Orioles.

WALK-OFFS

1. Hunter has surrendered eight runs in 3 1/3 innings over a span of four appearances.

2. Tigers closer RH Joe Nathan has seven saves and a 0.00 ERA in his last eight outings.

3. Cabrera’s home run was his 18th in 50 career games against Baltimore.

PREDICTION: Tigers 6, Orioles 4

