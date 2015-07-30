Preview: Tigers at Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles have won a season high-tying five in a row to regain their footing in pursuit of a potential playoff spot while the Detroit Tigers are admitting entertaining offers for All-Star pitcher David Price. The Orioles look to continue their good fortune at the Tigers’ expense when the clubs open a four-game series at Camden Yards on Thursday.

J.J. Hardy homered in a 2-0 win over Atlanta on Wednesday to extend his hitting streak to 12 games for the Orioles, who moved within one game of Minnesota for the second wild card in the American League. While Baltimore is making a charge, Detroit is kicking the tires on shopping their pending free agents heading into Friday’s trade deadline. “We look at it more as rebooting going into next year,” Tigers president Dave Dombrowski said after the team posted a 2-1 win over Tampa Bay on Wednesday. In addition to Price, slugger Yoenis Cespedes, closer Joakim Soria, outfielder Rajai Davis and catcher Alex Avila are also on the table for Detroit.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Alfredo Simon (9-6, 4.46 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Miguel Gonzalez (9-6, 3.99)

After six less-than-stellar outings, Simon pieced together a strong performance on Saturday by allowing one run on five hits in six innings of a 5-1 triumph over Boston. The 34-year-old Dominican’s outing was cut short as a mild groin strain sent him to the showers. Simon, who is a former Oriole, picked up the win against the Red Sox to improve to 2-3 in that span after permitting 34 runs in his previous six outings.

Gonzalez recorded his second straight victory on Saturday after allowing one run on five hits in 7 2/3 innings of a 5-1 win over Tampa Bay. The 31-year-old Mexican, who could match last season’s win total with a triumph on Thursday, permitted two runs in five frames to pick up the victory over Detroit on July 19. Gonzalez’s recent run of good fortune has offset a tough stretch, during which he allowed 17 runs and 29 hits in his previous four outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Baltimore has yielded just seven runs during its winning streak.

2. Cespedes is 5-for-12 with two homers, three RBIs and as many runs scored in his last three contests.

3. Orioles 3B Manny Machado is 3-for-9 with two runs scored in his last two games after going 0-for-13 in his previous three.

PREDICTION: Orioles 3, Tigers 2