Preview: Tigers at Orioles

The Detroit Tigers’ pitching left plenty to be desired in the wake of trading away starter David Price and closer Joakim Soria. After nearly squandering a seven-run lead in the opener, the visiting Tigers vie for their third straight win when they continue their four-game series against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.

Yoenis Cespedes is also on team president Dave Dombrowski’s list for “rebooting going into next year,” but the 29-year-old Cuban belted a two-run homer and added an RBI single in Thursday’s 9-8 triumph over Baltimore. Cespedes is 8-for-17 with three homers, six RBIs and five runs scored in his last four contests, but is just 3-for-14 with four strikeouts in his career versus Friday starter Wei-Yin Chen. Baltimore’s Adam Jones continued his hot stretch despite seeing his team’s season high-tying five-game winning streak come to a halt. Jones, who launched a two-run homer on Thursday, is 8-for-24 with six runs scored in last six contests.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, MASN2 (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Buck Farmer (0-2, 9.22 ERA) vs. Orioles LH Wei-Yin Chen (5-6, 2.88)

With Shane Greene shuffled to the bullpen earlier in the week, Farmer will receive his third start of the season and fourth appearance for Detroit on Friday. The 24-year-old has been touched for four homers in 13 2/3 innings in 2015, but has struck out 23 in as many frames in his seven big-league appearances. Farmer, who is making his first outing with the Tigers since July 11, has pitched 86 2/3 innings with Triple-A Toledo this season.

Chen allowed two runs on six hits in 5 1/3 innings in a 5-2 victory over Tampa Bay on Sunday. The 30-year-old Taiwan native has struggled with the long ball, and allowed two homers for the fourth time in his last six trips to the mound against the Rays. Chen owns a 1-0 career mark versus Detroit, but struggled in his last meeting after surrendering five runs on seven hits in 3 2/3 frames before walking away with a no-decision.

WALK-OFFS

1. Baltimore SS J.J. Hardy is riding a 13-game hitting streak.

2. Detroit’s Victor Martinez saw his 13-game hitting streak at Camden Yards come to an end on Thursday.

3. Orioles C Matt Wieters is 6-for-10 with three RBIs in his last three contests.

PREDICTION: Orioles 4, Tigers 2