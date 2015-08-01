Preview: Tigers at Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles nearly overcame a seven-run deficit in the series opener before successfully clawing their way out of a six-run hole the following night. The scappy Orioles look to turn the tables and get the early jump on visiting Detroit Tigers on Saturday as they continue their four-game series.

Adam Jones, who belted a two-run homer in a 9-8 series-opening loss and added a three-run shot in Friday’s 8-7 triumph, is 3-for-7 in his career versus Saturday starter Anibal Sanchez. While Baltimore has won six of its last seven following a four-game skid, Detroit has dropped four of six and yielded 43 runs in that stretch. Ian Kinsler is having quite a series already, going 7-for-10 with three runs scored and two RBIs after going 2-for-19 in his previous five outings. The Tigers collected 16 hits on Friday, just hours after shuffling slugger Yoenis Cespedes to the New York Mets to continue their swapping frenzy prior to the trade deadline.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, MASN2 (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Anibal Sanchez (10-8, 4.61 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Kevin Gausman (1-2, 4.20)

Sanchez suffered his first loss since June 3 on Monday after allowing three runs on eight hits in 5 1/3 innings of a 5-2 setback at Tampa Bay. The 31-year-old Venezuelan had been 7-0 in his previous eight starts, including a win over Baltimore after a strong six-frame performance on July 17. Sanchez owns a 2-0 mark with a 3.86 ERA in three career appearances versus the Orioles.

Gausman deserved a better fate in his last outing as he settled for a no-decision on Monday despite scattering six hits over a career-high 7 2/3 scoreless innings against Atlanta. The 24-year-old has turned in a pair of scoreless outings in four starts since being recalled, but had an 0-2 record to show for it. Gausman, who is 0-1 in two career starts versus Detroit, yielded one run on three hits in 3 2/3 frames of relief against the Tigers in the 2014 playoffs.

WALK-OFFS

1. Baltimore OF Gerardo Parra, who was acquired from Milwaukee on Friday, is riding a 14-game hitting streak.

2. Detroit C James McCann launched a solo homer on Friday to improve to 4-for-9 with three runs scored in the series.

3. Orioles 3B Manny Machado, who belted the go-ahead two-run homer on Friday, is 6-for-17 with three RBIs and five runs scored in his last four outings.

PREDICTION: Orioles 6, Tigers 5