Preview: Tigers at Orioles

Gerardo Parra wasted little time adjusting to his new team, ripping a double in his first at-bat to extend his hitting streak to 15 games. Parra looks to continue his good fortune as the Baltimore Orioles vie for their eighth win in nine outings on Sunday when they wrap up a four-game series versus visiting the Detroit Tigers.

Acquired from Milwaukee prior to the trade deadline, Parra finished 1-for-3 and scored a run in Baltimore’s 6-2 triumph on Saturday to improve to 24-for-53 (.453) during his hitting streak. The 28-year-old Venezuelan has yet to face Sunday starter Daniel Norris in his career, but has feasted on Tigers’ pitching - going 12-for-39 (.308) with four RBIs and seven runs scored. While the Orioles (53-50) are hot on the heels of the first-place New York Yankees in the American League East, Detroit has dropped five of seven while yielding 49 runs in that stretch. Ian Kinsler is having a scintillating series for the Tigers, going 10-for-14 with three runs scored and two RBIs after going 2-for-19 in his previous five outings.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, MASN2 (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers LH Daniel Norris (1-1, 3.86 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Ubaldo Jimenez (8-6, 3.73)

Acquired from Toronto in the David Price deal, Norris will make his debut with Detroit after being limited to just five starts in April. The 22-year-old pitched well in four of those outings, but issued 12 walks in 23 1/3 innings. Baltimore’s J.J. Hardy is riding high with a 15-game hitting streak, and had a single in his lone career at-bat versus Norris.

After getting shredded for seven runs in his previous two outings, Jimenez overcame an early two-run homer on Tuesday to hold Atlanta in check over seven innings and pick up the win. The 31-year-old Dominican dropped to 5-10 in his career versus Detroit on July 17 after getting blitzed for those seven runs on as many hits - including three homers - in 4 2/3 frames. Jimenez has fared well at home, posting a 6-1 mark with a 2.13 ERA and 0.95 WHIP while limiting the opposition to a .207 batting average.

WALK-OFFS

1. Baltimore 3B Manny Machado has homered in back-to-back games and is 8-for-21 (.381) with four RBIs and seven runs scored in his last five outings.

2. Detroit C James McCann is 5-or-12 with a homer and four runs scored in this series.

3. Orioles RHP Chris Tillman is doubtful to make his scheduled start on Monday as he is still nursing his ailing left ankle, according to manager Buck Showalter.

PREDICTION: Orioles 6, Tigers 3