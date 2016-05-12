Preview: Tigers at Orioles

The Detroit Tigers are losers of eight of their last nine games and came down on the wrong side of history Wednesday, when former ace Max Scherzer of Washington struck out 20 batters in a 3-2 setback. The Tigers will try to put that behind them quickly when they make the short trip up the beltway to begin a four-game series against the host Baltimore Orioles on Thursday.

Detroit was facing Scherzer for the first time since he left the Motor City via free agency following the 2014 season and had no answer for him, with every player in the lineup except for Victor Martinez striking out at least once as the right-hander tied the major-league record for most strikeouts in a nine-inning game. The Tigers suffered a pair of one-run losses at Washington and the pitching staff is allowing an average of 6.1 runs in the last nine games. Detroit’s pitchers will get a stiffer test against the Orioles, who have put up 30 runs during a four-game winning streak. Baltimore hit back-to-back home runs in three straight games and the middle of the order – Adam Jones, Chris Davis and Mark Trumbo – combined to go 10-for-15 with four blasts in Wednesday’s 9-2 win at Minnesota.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Mike Pelfrey (0-4, 6.23 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Ubaldo Jimenez (2-3, 4.54)

Pelfrey was lit up for five earned runs for the third straight start as he failed to get past the fifth inning against Texas on Saturday. The Wichita State product surrendered three home runs in that outing – matching his total from his first five turns – and failed to make it through six frames for the fourth time in six starts. Pelfrey is 2-0 with a 4.43 ERA in four career outings versus Baltimore

Jimenez snapped a four-start winless streak by holding Oakland to two runs on nine hits and a walk in eight innings. The Venezuelan issued a total of one walk in his two wins but handed out 15 free passes over 20 2/3 frames in his other four outings. Jimenez has plenty of experience against the Tigers, posting a 5-11 record with a 5.60 ERA in 19 career starts, and struggles against sluggers Miguel Cabrera (15-for-43) and Martinez (9-for-29).

WALK-OFFS

1. Trumbo has recorded five extra-base hits - three home runs - in his last three games.

2. Detroit recalled LHP Daniel Norris from Triple-A Toledo to bolster the bullpen.

3. Baltimore SS/3B Manny Machado has recorded eight multi-hit performances in his last 12 contests.

PREDICTION: Orioles 8, Tigers 4