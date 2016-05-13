Preview: Tigers at Orioles

Although he is a native of Virginia, Justin Verlander has made himself at home when he visits Camden Yards. The 2011 American League MVP and Cy Young Award winner looks to improve upon a 7-0 career mark in Baltimore on Friday when his struggling Detroit Tigers play the second contest of a four-game series versus the Orioles.

Verlander will be put to the test versus Baltimore, which overcame a five-run deficit to post its fifth straight victory with a 7-5 triumph in the series opener on Thursday. Chris Davis is enjoying a stellar surge by going 9-for-14 (.643) with one homer, six RBIs and four runs scored in the last three games for the Orioles, who have erupted for 37 runs during their winning streak. Baltimore’s explosive offense spells bad news for a Detroit club that has surrendered 62 runs in its last 10 contests (1-9). Victor Martinez is a blistering 10-for-13 (.769) with two RBIs and as many runs scored in the last three games and is 4-for-12 (.333) in his career versus Friday starter Chris Tillman.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Justin Verlander (2-3, 5.40 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Chris Tillman (4-1, 3.05)

Verlander deserved a better fate on Sunday when he scattered three hits and struck out nine over seven scoreless innings of a no-decision versus Texas. The 33-year-old has five quality starts in seven outings, although the two exceptions have been disastrous as he’s yielded seven runs in each to drive up his ERA. Baltimore’s Manny Machado has posted nine multi-hit performances in his last 13 games, but is just 3-for-14 (.214) in his career versus Verlander.

Like Verlander, Tillman has also enjoyed success versus Friday’s opposition as he carries a 4-0 career mark while limiting the Tigers to a .183 batting average. The 28-year-old is entering this contest with a flourish, having won his last three decisions while recording four consecutive quality starts. Tillman has struggled with his control, however, issuing four walks in back-to-back outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Baltimore CF Adam Jones has collected seven RBIs and six runs scored during his five-game hitting streak.

2. Detroit 1B Miguel Cabrera has nine hits in his last six contests.

3. Orioles 2B Jonathan Schoop has hit safely in 13 of his last 14 games.

PREDICTION: Orioles 2, Tigers 1