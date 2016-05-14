Preview: Tigers at Orioles

After belting home runs at a dizzying pace, the Baltimore Orioles have made the most of Adam Jones’ heroics to emerge victorious in the first two contests of their four-game series versus the Detroit Tigers. The host Orioles look to extend their winning streak to a season high-tying seven games on Saturday when they continue their set against the tumbling Tigers.

Jones provided the fireworks on Friday as his 200th career homer was all that Baltimore needed in its 1-0 triumph. The 30-year-old has gone deep three times in his last four contests and is 11-for-27 with eight RBIs and seven runs scored during his six-game hitting streak. While the Orioles’ hot streak has them atop the American League East, Detroit was shut out for the fourth time this season to suffer its 10th loss in the last 11 games. Veteran Victor Martinez, however, has been making his presence felt at the plate with 11 singles in 17 at-bats over the last four games.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Detroit, MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Anibal Sanchez (3-3, 5.89 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Mike Wright (1-3, 5.83)

Sanchez yielded four runs for the second straight outing and at least that many for the fourth time in five starts on Monday in a no-decision versus Washington. The 31-year-old Venezuelan continues to struggle with his control as he walked three batters versus the Nationals and 13 in his last three contests. Baltimore’s Manny Machado has posted nine multi-hit performances in his last 14 games and is 3-for-6 in his career versus Sanchez.

Wright was blitzed for five runs on 10 hits in five-plus innings to suffer the loss in an 8-4 setback to Oakland last Saturday. The 26-year-old has surrendered 15 runs on 30 hits in 24 1/3 innings since picking up his lone victory in a 9-5 slugfest over Boston on April 12. Wright will be making his first start versus Detroit after pitching one scoreless inning of relief against the club.

WALK-OFFS

1. Baltimore 1B Chris Davis is riding high by going 10-for-16 with five extra-base hits and six RBIs in his last four contests.

2. Detroit LF Justin Upton has struck out in all but two games in which he’s appeared this season - including 15 times in his last seven contests.

3. The Orioles opened the season by winning their first seven games before dropping a 4-2 decision to Boston on April 13.

PREDICTION: Orioles 4, Tigers 2