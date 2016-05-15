Preview: Tigers at Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles are getting strong pitching of late, but the offense is still the headliner. Jonathan Schoop took his turn on center stage with a grand slam and a solo blast on Saturday as the Orioles won their seventh straight, and they will try to complete a four-game sweep when they host the Detroit Tigers in the series finale on Sunday.

Baltimore overcame a five-run deficit to earn a 7-5 win in Thursday’s opener and used Adam Jones’ blast to secure a 1-0 victory on Friday before exploding again on Saturday. Matt Wieters belted a go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth, Schoop homered in the seventh, Jones went deep again in the eighth and Schoop put the game away five batters later with his grand slam. The Tigers have dropped 11 of their last 12 contests, with eight of those setbacks coming on the road, and are playing the finale of the seven-game trip on Sunday. Detroit plays nine straight at home beginning on Monday with the Minnesota Twins but is just 5-9 in its own stadium.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Michael Fulmer (2-1, 6.00 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Kevin Gausman (0-1, 2.16)

Fulmer is making his fourth major league start – all on the road – and is trying to record an out in the sixth inning for the first time. The 23-year-old earned his second win on Tuesday at Washington, when he limited the Nationals to three runs on seven hits and three walks in five innings. Fulmer struck out six in each of his last two turns and owns 16 strikeouts in 15 career innings.

Gausman has turned in three straight quality starts but is still looking for his first win of the season. The LSU product went eight scoreless innings against the New York Yankees on May 5 without factoring in the decision and followed that up by holding the Minnesota Twins to three runs in six frames while striking out nine on Tuesday. Gausman is 1-1 with a 4.24 ERA in three career starts against the Tigers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Orioles RHP Yovani Gallardo (shoulder/biceps) threw off flat ground on Saturday for the first time since being placed on the disabled list after a rough start on April 22.

2. Detroit CF Cameron Maybin (fractured wrist) is almost finished with a rehab assignment and could join the team on Monday.

3. Baltimore SS/3B Manny Machado is 0-for-9 with four strikeouts in the last two games.

PREDICTION: Orioles 6, Tigers 2