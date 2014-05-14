Tigers rally in ninth inning to defeat Orioles

BALTIMORE -- The Detroit Tigers couldn’t do much on offense in the first eight innings, and manager Brad Ausmus said it seemed rather quiet in their dugout. In the ninth inning, however, everything changed.

The Tigers challenged and got a play overturned that gave them an extra out, and they took advantage of it. Miguel Cabrera then hit a three-run homer off Tommy Hunter with two outs in the top of the ninth, and Victor Martinez added a solo shot to give the Tigers a come-from-behind, 4-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night.

Detroit (23-12) had only three hits in those first eight innings but then scored four runs on three hits off Baltimore’s struggling closer in the ninth to pull out a dramatic win.

“You never know in baseball,” Ausmus said. “You never know what’s going to happen. When the top of our order swings the bat, we can score some runs quickly.”

The Orioles held a 1-0 lead when catcher Alex Avila led off the ninth by poking a single down the left-field line. The Orioles (20-17) shifted their defense against the left-handed hitter, leaving him plenty of room.

Pinch runner Rajai Davis then stole second -- he was originally called out before the Tigers challenged the call, which was overturned. That seemed to be a turning point as it kept a runner in scoring position for only the second time all game.

Hunter retired the next two batters and was just one strike away from closing before Torii Hunter battled and earned a seven-pitch walk. Cabrera then sent a 1-0 curveball flying into the Baltimore bullpen for a three-run shot.

“Now he’s a different pitcher because he’s a closer, he comes more aggressive to you,” Cabrera said. “He works the inside pitch and then he’ll go away. When he threw me the inside pitch, I said, ‘OK, he’s going to try to throw away. Let’s make sure I‘m going to put a good swing on the ball.’ ”

Martinez crushed a fastball on the next pitch for his solo homer and a 4-1 lead. Tommy Hunter posted 11 saves this season and was tied with Fernando Rodney of Seattle for the American League lead before this game, but it hasn’t been an easy journey.

Hunter has yet to record a 1-2-3 inning in a save situation, and this was his third blown save. He’s now allowed eight runs in his last four appearances.

“It’s been a rough couple days,” Hunter said. “When you don’t do your job, it’s tough, (but) it’s done, it’s over, the damage has been done. You’ve got to be out there tomorrow, you’ve got to ready to go because these guys are counting on you.”

Orioles manager Buck Showalter didn’t want to get into talk about if Hunter’s job was in jeopardy.

“I‘m not going to get in to handicapping, this means that and that means this,” Showalter said. “We’ll constantly see what gives us the best option to pitch nine innings, and be competitive and continue to be in first place. And that’s what we’ll do.”

Tigers closer Joe Nathan earned his ninth save. Justin Miller (1-0) recorded his first major league victory after throwing two shutout innings of relief.

Center fielder Adam Jones homered off Detroit starter Drew Smyly in the first inning, and the Orioles held that 1-0 lead into the ninth.

The ninth-inning dramatics cost Orioles starter Ubaldo Jimenez a victory. He threw seven shutout innings, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out seven.

Smyly threw six solid innings, giving up only the Jones homer in the first. He scattered five hits, struck out seven and walked two.

The Orioles wasted a few scoring chances, finishing 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position and stranding seven.

Rookie catcher Caleb Joseph helped the Orioles’ cause, though. In addition to collecting his first major league hit, he threw out two base-stealers and gunned down Hunter in the seventh as the right fielder tried to advance on a Jimenez pitch in the dirt.

NOTES: The Orioles will call up RHP Kevin Gausman to start the Wednesday afternoon series finale. RHP Miguel Gonzalez, normally a starter, shifts to the bullpen. ... Baltimore C Caleb Joseph got his first major league hit, a two-out single to center in the fourth. He was hitless in his previous eight at-bats. ... Detroit DH Miguel Cabrera’s fourth-inning single gave him a five-game hitting streak. His longest streak this season is 10 games. ... Tigers LHP Drew Smyly shut out the Orioles for the first eight innings he pitched against them until CF Adam Jones homered in the first inning Tuesday.