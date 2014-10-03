Orioles rally to seize 2-0 series lead

BALTIMORE -- Delmon Young has been a dependable weapon off the bench for the Baltimore Orioles all season, going 10-for-20 as a pinch hitter.

So when manager Buck Showalter needed a key hit against the Tigers in Game 2 of the America League Division Series, he didn’t have to look very far to find the solution.

And once again, Young delivered by driving in three runs with a pinch-double in the eighth inning and the Orioles took a commanding two-game lead with a 7-6 victory over Detroit.

Baltimore can complete the sweep when the series resumes with Game 3 in Detroit on Sunday.

Young is not surprised to see the big hits produced by the Orioles, who scored eight runs in the eighth inning in Game 1 for a 12-3 victory.

“We did it yesterday ... we’ve been doing it all year against teams in our own division,” Young said. “So any time we have an opportunity and get guys on, we think we can win.”

Young now has four career pinch-RBIs in the postseason, moving into a tie with Allen Craig of the Boston Red Sox for the most among active players.

After allowing two runs and failing to get an out the previous night, Joba Chamberlain entered in the eighth inning for the Tigers and gave up an RBI single to first baseman Steve Pearce that cut the margin to 6-4. Joakim Soria (0-1), who allowed four runs in Game 1, walked J.J. Hardy before the bases-clearing double by Young.

Orioles closer Zach Britton, who finished the regular season with 37 saves, closed out the game with a perfect ninth inning.

“You put it behind you,” Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said about being down two games. “We’re 0-2. We understand it, but it really doesn’t affect us playing Game 3. If you win Game 3, then you look to Game 4.”

Designated hitter Nelson Cruz picked up another two hits for Baltimore.

“We’re never out of the game,” Cruz said. “That’s the mentality we’ve got. It showed today and it showed yesterday.”

Brad Brach (1-0) claimed the win for the Orioles by getting the last two outs in the eighth inning.

Detroit right-hander Justin Verlander entered the matchup 7-0 with a 2.84 ERA in eight starts at Camden Yards. He had an uneven outing, allowing three runs and six hits with four strikeouts and one walk in five innings.

J.D. Martinez homered for the second straight game and first baseman Miguel Cabrera went 3-for-4 for the Tigers. Third baseman Nick Castellanos had a solo home run for Detroit.

Baltimore right fielder Nick Markakis provided a 2-0 lead with two outs in the third inning when he roped a 3-2 pitch that landed just above the grounds crew station in right field. The play was reviewed and upheld after two minutes and 36 seconds.

The Tigers then took control with by scoring five times in the fourth inning against Orioles starter Wei-Yin Chen. After designated hitter Victor Martinez had an RBI single, J.D. Martinez hit a three-run homer, followed by another solo shot by Castellanos. A single by center fielder Rajai Davis ended Chen’s disappointing day.

”We knew we had to score some more runs after that,“ J.D. Martinez said. ”Unfortunately, we didn‘t. It’s a small ballpark and they have a bunch of guys that can hit the ball out of the park. So, at the time, we felt a two-run lead wasn’t going to be good enough.

“We had an inning there, but unfortunately we couldn’t get Victor in from second, and we couldn’t capitalize on their mistakes.”

Chen was charged with five runs and seven hits with three strikeouts while throwing just 57 pitchers in 3 2/3 innings -- his shortest outing and the most runs he allowed since June 28 against Tampa Bay.

Nonetheless, the Orioles picked him up.

“It’s huge going into Detroit 2-0,” Hardy said. “We’ve got to go over there and do our job.”

NOTES: Tigers CF Rajai Davis (pelvic strain) was able to start and hit ninth after taking batting practice and running without any added discomfort. Davis went 1-for-2 before leaving in the fourth inning with “tightness.” He is day to day. ... Baltimore manager Buck Showalter has not officially announced a starter for Game 3 in Detroit. He is expected to make a formal decision Saturday, but it is expected to be RHP Miguel Gonzalez. LHP David Price will start for the Tigers. ... The only lineup change for either team in Game 2 was Orioles C Caleb Joseph getting the start over Nick Hundley.