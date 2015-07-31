EditorsNote: fixes wording in lede

Tigers refuse to fold, hang on to beat Orioles

BALTIMORE -- Detroit manager Brad Ausmus made one point clear a few hours before Thursday’s series opener with the Orioles -- his Tigers were not waving the white flag just because they traded top pitcher David Price.

The Tigers then traded closer Joakim Soria just before game time, but Detroit stayed focused on this night. Yoenis Cespedes hit a two-run homer to lead a 16-hit Detroit attack, and the Tigers held off a late rally and snapped Baltimore’s five-game winning streak with a 9-8 victory over the Orioles.

Detroit GM Dave Dombrowski had said that the Tigers would start selling and looking more to next year, and they did just that Thursday. They sent Price to the Blue Jays for three left-handed pitching prospects in the afternoon and then traded Soria to Pittsburgh for a minor-league shortstop later.

But the Tigers played hard in this game, scoring seven runs on 12 hits in the first four innings and later holding off the Orioles, who scored the game’s final six runs.

“We’re not giving up,” Ausmus said. “Would we rather have David and [Soria]? Yes, absolutely. But we don‘t. So it doesn’t mean we give up.”

The Tigers took advantage of a good effort from starter Alfredo Simon, who showed his former team a few things. Simon, battling a groin issue that made it tough for him to push off, gave up four runs on just two hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Both hits were two-run homers, one each to center fielder Adam Jones and right fielder Chris Davis, and Simon (10-6) left with a 9-4 lead.

“I just tried to throw the ball down, and just everything’s working today,” Simon said. “I wanted to face the Orioles so bad. I just feel very happy. It’s not easy to pitch when you’re hurt. I just feel really happy for the win.”

Cespedes finished 3-for-5 with three RBIs. The left fielder singled twice and scored three runs. Cespedes batted third, and the top two hitters in the Detroit lineup, second baseman Ian Kinsler and shortstop Jose Iglesias, both went 3-for-5 as well.

Designated hitter J.D. Martinez hit two doubles and drove in three runs, and center fielder Rajai Davis added a two-run triple as the Tigers (50-52) raced to a 7-0 lead in the fourth inning.

After Simon left, the Orioles began to bang away against the Tigers’ bullpen. They got a two-run single from Davis in the seventh, and pinch hitter Matt Wieters followed with an RBI single to make it 9-7.

Baltimore (51-50) cut the lead to 9-8 in the eighth on third baseman Manny Machado’s RBI grounder, but the Orioles left the tying run at third and could do no more.

Detroit right-hander Alex Wilson, who came on to escape a jam in the eighth, pitched the final 1 2/3 innings and earned his first major league save.

Still, Orioles manager Buck Showalter had a feeling that his team would make this an interesting game at the end.

“[I] felt like we’d make a run at them,” Showalter said. “Just couldn’t shut them down there for a while. I was real proud. That was pretty impressive, our guys battling their way back in that.”

Detroit knocked out Baltimore starter Miguel Gonzalez (9-7) after just 3 1/3 innings. He allowed five runs on 10 hits as the Tigers repeatedly pounded him.

The Tigers didn’t waste any time jumping on top. Martinez’s two-run double in the first off Gonzalez gave Detroit a 2-0 lead. The Tigers got four hits in that inning and forced Gonzalez to throw 30 pitches.

Detroit broke the game open with five runs in the fourth. Davis lined a two-run triple to right and scored when Kinsler ended Gonzalez’s night with an RBI single that boosted the lead to 5-0.

Right-hander Bud Norris replaced Gonzalez and picked off Kinsler -- who previously was thrown out at third by Davis in the first inning when his foot came off the bag after his slide.

Iglesias then doubled and came in on Cespedes’ two-run homer that gave the Tigers a 7-0 lead.

Detroit got 12 hits in the first four innings. The Orioles went hitless until Jones belted a two-run homer to left in the fourth, making it 7-2. They began to battle back in the sixth but came up a little short.

“Every time you step on the field, you could be 10 runs down but you better try and chip away and win,” Orioles second baseman Jonathan Schoop said. “We did today, but didn’t come [through].”

NOTES: Orioles RHP Chris Tillman rolled his right ankle while covering first base late in Wednesday’s win over the Braves. He is getting treatment, and there is no word yet on how it might affect his next start, scheduled for Monday in Oakland. ... The Orioles came into the game first in the major leagues with 28 outfield assists, and RF Chris Davis added one in the first inning. ... Tigers LHP Daniel Norris, acquired Thursday from the Blue Jays in a deal for LHP David Price, will take his turn in the rotation Sunday in the finale of the four-game series. ... 3B Mike Hessman of Detroit’s Triple-A Toledo affiliate tied the record for homers in the minor leagues set by Buzz Arlett (1918-37) with the 432nd of his career Wednesday.