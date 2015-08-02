Orioles use old formula to produce 6-2 win

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles relied heavily on power and effective starting pitching to win the American League East last season. They’ve had some trouble putting both together this year but did it effectively on Saturday night.

Caleb Joseph and Manny Machado both homered and starter Kevin Gausman pitched seven solid innings as the Orioles posted their seventh victory in eight games, a 6-2 decision over the Detroit Tigers.

The Tigers scored 16 runs during the first two games of the series, but Gausman shut them down through seven innings and right-hander Brad Brach took care of the final two. That allowed the Joseph and Machado homers to be enough to put the Orioles in command.

“(Detroit) is a really good offensive team,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “Statistically maybe the best in baseball. You can’t let your guard down at any time. There’s a crooked number waiting on you.”

The Orioles took care of the crooked numbers in this game, though, scoring two in the first and fourth en route to a 5-0 lead.

Joseph went 2-for-3 and matched his career high with three RBIs. The catcher had a run-scoring single in the second and added a two-run homer in the fourth off Detroit starter Anibal Sanchez (10-8).

The Orioles (53-50) improved to 34-5 when Joseph drives in a run.

Machado went 2-for-4 with one RBI and scored twice. His leadoff double in the first sparked a two-run inning that gave the Orioles (53-50) a lead they never lost. The third baseman added a solo homer in the seventh that ended Sanchez’s night.

Gausman (2-2) turned in his second consecutive strong start, allowing two runs, four hits and one walk with six strikeouts. He threw 7 2/3 shutout innings in a no-decision against the Atlanta Braves on Monday.

The right-hander pitched pretty well in four of his five starts this season, but the Orioles scored only four runs for him. The early five-run lead plus Gausman retiring the first 11 Tigers helped the right-hander to his first win as a starter.

“Yeah, the stuff has always been there, and we’ve known that since the day he’s shown up,” Joseph said of Gausman. “Each and every start he makes here, he’s got even more command, more command with the power. It’s not like the command is coming with 92, it’s coming with 95, 96, 97.”

Newly acquired left fielder Gerardo Parra, batting second in the order, doubled during the two-run first and finished 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored. He extended his hitting streak to 15 games and also became the 1,000th player to see action for the Orioles.

Sanchez allowed six runs and nine hits in 6 2/3 innings and suffered a second straight loss. He gave up the two home runs and now has allowed 24 in 143 1/3 innings.

“I just wanted to keep the game close,” Sanchez said. “I prepare (well) for the games. Bad situations. Good situations. It’s like a roller coaster right now.”

Detroit third baseman Nick Castellanos hit a two-run homer to account for the Detroit runs. Second baseman Ian Kinsler went 3-for-4 and now is 10-for-14 in the series, but the Tigers (50-54) couldn’t muster much else.

Baltimore right fielder Chris Davis and first baseman Matt Wieters each drove in a run.

The Orioles started early with the offense. Machado led off the first with a single and went to third when Parra doubled to right in his first at-bat with Baltimore.

Machado scored one out later when Davis grounded out. Wieters then made it 2-0 when he drove in Parra with an RBI single. In the second, designated hitter Jimmy Paredes led off with a double and scored on Joseph’s single to put the Orioles up 3-0.

Joseph struck again two innings later, belting his two-run homer to left off Sanchez to give Baltimore a 5-0 lead in the fourth.

The Tigers answered when Castellanos hit a two-run homer with one out in the top of the fifth. Gausman bounced back to retire the next two batters and keep Baltimore’s lead at 5-2.

“They put two runs up in the first inning,” Kinsler said. “You want to keep momentum on your side. Score early and add runs. That’s what they did. They played a really good game tonight.”

NOTES: RHP Chris Tillman, bothered by a sore left ankle, probably won’t make his scheduled start in Oakland on Monday. Orioles manager Buck Showalter said Saturday that they don’t see this as a disabled list situation but will know more on Sunday after Tillman throws on the side. ... The Orioles placed RHP Mike Wright on the 15-day disabled list Saturday because of a left calf strain. He injured the leg while pitching in relief during Friday’s game. Baltimore recalled RHP Jorge Rondon from Triple-A Norfolk to replace him. ... Tigers 2B Ian Kinsler wrapped up a hot month of July with his 4-for-5 effort on Friday. He led the American League with 41 hits in July and batted .366 during the month. ... LHP Daniel Norris will make his first start for the Tigers on Sunday. He was acquired from Toronto in the trade for LHP David Price on Thursday. Price had been the scheduled starter in Sunday’s game.