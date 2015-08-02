Tigers top Orioles in Norris’ debut

BALTIMORE -- Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus shook his head and admitted it’s been a challenging time for his team as a 10-game road trip finally came to a close.

Over the past week, Detroit traded away ace David Price, closer Joakim Soria and outfielder Yoenis Cespedes. The Tigers, however, got a glimpse of some positive signs moving forward in the series finale against the Baltimore Orioles.

Daniel Norris allowed just one run over 7 1/3 innings in his Detroit debut, J.D. Martinez homered and the Tigers breezed past Baltimore 6-1, earning a split of the four-game series Sunday.

“A lot has happened ,” said Ausmus, whose team went 4-6 on the East Coast swing. “We didn’t play particularly well. We lost some heart-beat of the team. We still don’t see ourselves out of it. We have to keep plugging away.”

Norris (2-1), who was acquired from the Blue Jays in exchange for Price, gave the Tigers hope for the future. He allowed four hits with five strikeouts and one walk. Norris started five games for the Blue Jays this season where he went 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA.

”We got the ‘W“ and that’s always a good thing,” Norris said. “I‘m happy with the win. I felt better as the game went on. It was just a matter of getting into a good routine.”

Martinez had a pair of hits, including his 29th home run.

Orioles first baseman Chris Davis hit his team-leading 27th homer of the season. He has homered seven times in his past 12 games and also leads the team with 72 RBIs. Shortstop J.J. Hardy went 0-for-3, snapping his season-high 15-game hitting streak.

“We’ve got to continue to play good baseball,” Davis said. “These one-run and two-run wins and losses. We needed to execute everything we’ve been doing that’s made us successful to continue to grind out wins. Every win is big.”

Baltimore right-hander Ubaldo Jimenez (8-7) could not overcome a shaky start. He allowed six runs on six hits with two strikeouts and one walk over 4 2/3 innings.

Martinez gave the Tigers an early 3-0 lead on a two-out, three-run homer in the first. It was the third time in the four-game series the Orioles trailed in the opening inning.

“This is kind of how we playing the last couple of games here,” Martinez said. “We go ahead early and they seem to crawl back. You have to tip your hat to Norris and how he pitched.”

Norris cruised through the Orioles’ lineup before Davis drilled a 1-2 pitch over the right-center field fence to cut the margin to 3-1.

After allowing the homer to Martinez, Jimenez returned 12 straight batters before left fielder Rajai Davis doubled with two outs in the fifth. Davis took third when Baltimore right fielder Nolan Reimold hit second baseman Jonathan Schoop in the leg with the throw. That proved costly as center fielder Anthony Gose followed with an RBI single, increasing the lead to 4-1.

Gose stole second and third before scoring on a triple by shortstop Jose Iglesias. Second baseman Ian Kinsler followed with a single to right and the Tigers led 6-1, ending a tough day for Jimenez.

The Orioles open a 10-game road trip Monday against the A‘s.

“I’ve moved onto Oakland,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “If you go in there and ask our guys would they have have taken that before we got here, no, they were shooting for all seven. That’s the way you play, just like the road trip. We know the really of the math, the way it usually works but we did some things good, some things we have to be better at, we’ll stay engaged in this and we have a challenging trip ahead of us.”

NOTES: Orioles RHP Tyler Wilson will travel with the team to Oakland and make his second start of the season if RHP Chris Tillman (left ankle sprain) is unable to pitch. Tillman could be pushed back to Friday. ... Tigers RF J.D Martinez returned to the lineup after leaving the game in the third inning Saturday when he fouled a ball off his left knee. ... Baltimore OF Steve Pearce (strained left oblique) traveled to the team’s minor league facility in Sarasota, Fla., to continue his rehab. He could resume baseball activities this week.