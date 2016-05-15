Orioles’ Schoop slams door on Tigers

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles’ bats can erupt at any moment, so no lead is safe for most of their opponents.

The Detroit Tigers are the latest victim.

Jonathan Schoop hit two of Baltimore’s four home runs, including an eighth-inning grand slam, and the Orioles extended their winning streak to seven games with a 9-3 victory over the free-falling Tigers on Saturday night.

“Our guys have played together so much, and the people that we’ve added -- especially the experienced guys -- there’s that maturity about the reality of the competition,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “Things aren’t always as bleak as they seem and things aren’t always as rosy as they seem. Somewhere in between those two is the reality of a baseball season.”

Baltimore improved to 16-5 at Camden Yards -- the best home record in the major leagues. The Tigers fell to 1-11 in their past 12 games.

Schoop went 2-for-3 and had a career-high five RBIs.

“This team is capable of doing anything,” Schoop said. “No matter if you’re losing by seven, six, five runs, you believe you can score the same amount of runs. We believe we have the team to do it.”

Baltimore’s Mike Wright (2-3) posted his first win since April 12. He allowed two runs and three hits and tied a career high with six strikeouts in seven innings.

The Tigers snapped a 17-inning scoreless drought on Miguel Cabrera’s two-run homer off Wright in the sixth. The ball traveled 462 feet into the Orioles’ bullpen. It was Cabrera’s fifth homer of the season.

Baltimore, however, stormed back in the bottom of the inning against Detroit’s Anibal Sanchez. Mark Trumbo cut the margin to 2-1 with a double that scored Adam Jones. Matt Wieters followed with a towering two-run homer to right to give the Orioles their first lead.

“It’s nice to hit a homer any time, but especially the way Mike battled out there,” Wieters said. “I went out there in the sixth and told him, just keep us at 2-0. He was able to do it, and for the bats to come alive there and get him a win is big.”

Another solo shot by Schoop ended the night for Sanchez (3-4), who allowed four runs and six hits with four strikeouts and two walks in six innings.

The Tigers pulled within 4-3 on a two-out RBI single by Victor Martinez off Brad Brach in the eighth. Jones answered in the bottom of the inning by leading off with a solo shot against Drew VerHagen.

Schoop’s grand slam later that inning broke open the game. Brach posted his first save of the season.

“Really, the story is any time we were able to do something, we gave up a run or gave up a lead the next half inning,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. “You can’t win that way. It takes the win out of your sails.”

The Tigers took advantage of Wright’s early struggles with his command and loaded the bases with a single and back-to-back walks in the third. However, Cabrera hit into a 4-6-3 double play to end the threat.

Meanwhile, Sanchez was solid and allowed only two singles through the opening five innings. However, he did not get much support as James McCann managed the Tigers’ only hit with a single in the third.

“It’s one of those things we have to fight through,” McCann said. “You hear a lot of talk about external pressure, but again the highest expectations are from the guys in this room and right now we’re not living up to those expectations.”

Wright, who entered the game with a 5.83 ERA, also settled down and contained Detroit’s struggling offense, including a seven-pitch fifth.

NOTES: Detroit RHP Shane Greene (blister on right middle finger) will likely have two rehab appearances before he rejoins the team, according to manager Brad Ausmus. Greene threw a bullpen session Friday, but was not happy with his performance. ... Orioles RHP Yovani Gallardo (right-shoulder bicep tendinitis) threw for the first time Saturday since going on the disabled list April 23. Gallardo made 25 throws from 60 feet on flat ground and will likely expand the distance to 90 feet Monday. ... Tigers CF Cameron Maybin (wrist) will likely return to the team at some point during the nine-game homestand that begins Monday against the Twins. “I would say, barring a setback, it’s very likely,” manager Brad Ausmus said.