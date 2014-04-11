Preview: Tigers at Padres

The San Diego Padres look to jump-start their struggling offense Friday when they begin a 10-game homestand against the Detroit Tigers, whose bullpen has become a major source of concern. Tigers closer Joe Nathan suffered his second blown save in three chances on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers just hours after mentioning during a Sirius XM radio interview that he was experiencing a “dead arm” stage. Nathan, who indicated his comments were overblown by the media, said he was encouraged by his appearance Wednesday despite allowing three runs in the ninth.

San Diego ranks near the bottom in the majors in several offensive categories and the team is batting .133 (10-for-75) with runners in scoring position. Second baseman Jedd Gyorko has 12 strikeouts in his first 32 at-bats, first baseman Yonder Alonso is hitting .171 and third baseman Chase Headley is off to 4-for-32 start with no extra-base hits while battling a sore left knee. “Chase is pressing a little bit,” Padres manager Bud Black told utsandiego.com. “We’re only 30 at-bats into the season, but he wants to produce like all guys.”

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSD (Detroit), FSSD (San Diego)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Rick Porcello (1-0, 1.35 ERA) vs. Padres RH Andrew Cashner (0-1, 2.25)

Porcello made an impressive season debut against Baltimore last Saturday, allowing one run on three hits before leaving after 6 2/3 innings. “It kills me to admit it, but I was running out of gas,” Porcello told mlb.com. “I don’t know why I was starting to get tired, but I was.” Seth Smith is 4-for-7 against the 25-year-old, who is 10-4 with a 4.25 ERA in 20 career interleague games (18 starts).

Cashner has emerged as the Padres’ ace while allowing three runs over 12 innings in his first two starts. The 27-year-old, who has turned in nine consecutive quality starts dating to last Aug. 14, has suffered from a lack of run support in each of his first two outings. He’s posted a 1-2 record with a 2.73 ERA in 10 career interleague games (three starts) and is making his first appearance against the Tigers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tigers OF Torii Hunter, who missed Wednesday’s game with a bruised left knee, is listed as day-to-day and could return to the starting lineup as soon as Friday.

2. The Padres have scored a total of 20 runs through their first nine games.

3. Tigers first-year manager Brad Ausmus spent the last three years as a special assistant in the Padres front office.

PREDICTION: Padres 3, Tigers 2