Preview: Tigers at Padres

The San Diego Padres are hoping their slow start at the plate is a thing of the past as they head into Saturday’s matchup against the visiting Detroit Tigers. After being held to a total of 20 runs in their first nine games, the Padres showed signs of life in Friday’s series-opening 6-0 win over the Tigers, with Chase Headley breaking out of a 4-for-32 season-opening slump by delivering an RBI double and a two-run homer.

Detroit star Miguel Cabrera, who signed an eight-year, $248 million contract extension before the season, continues to struggle while being held to three extra-base hits in his first 32 at-bats. “I’m feeling good, but my swing is not right,” Cabrera told mlb.com after going 0-for-4 on Friday. Tigers right fielder Torii Hunter has missed the last two games with a bruised left knee, but was available to pinch-hit Friday and could return to the starting lineup Saturday.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, FSD (Detroit), FSSD (San Diego)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Justin Verlander (0-1, 2.57 ERA) vs. Padres RH Ian Kennedy (1-1, 3.27)

Verlander yielded two runs over eight innings in last Sunday’s 3-1 loss to Baltimore, but he recorded just three strikeouts. “You get a feel for strikeouts and my feel for those isn’t there yet,” he told reporters. “I’m not executing as well as I should or maybe over-trying a little bit with two strikes.” The 31-year-old, who is facing the Padres for the first time since 2008, owns a 21-2 record and 2.56 ERA in 28 career interleague starts.

Kennedy allowed one run on three hits while striking out five over six innings against Miami last Sunday and had manager Bud Black raving about his curveball after the game. The 29-year-old last faced Detroit as a member of the Diamondbacks in 2010, and he’s 0-1 with a 5.56 ERA in two career starts against the Tigers. Kennedy has posted a 5-3 record with a 4.08 ERA in 12 starts since being traded from Arizona last July.

WALK-OFFS

1. Padres OF Cameron Maybin (biceps) began his rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on Friday and went 1-for-2 with an RBI double.

2. Tigers OF Rajai Davis has stolen a base in four consecutive games.

3. San Diego OF Will Venable is batting .171 with one extra-base hit in his first 35 at-bats.

PREDICTION: Tigers 5, Padres 1