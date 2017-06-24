The Detroit Tigers are in the midst of a season-worst seven-game slide and aim to end their woes when they visit the San Diego Padres on Saturday for the middle contest of their three-game series. Detroit managed just three hits in its latest hapless effort while dropping nine games under .500 on the season and to 14-25 on the road.

San Diego has recorded just seven runs over its last five games and notched only two hits on Friday, with Austin Hedges delivering an RBI double for the game's lone run. Cory Spangenberg registered the Padres' other hit as he reached base three times and scored ahead of Hedges' double. The Tigers were hitless in six at-bats with runners in scoring position in the opener, and cleanup hitter J.D. Martinez struck out in three of his four at-bats. Ian Kinsler saw his three-game homer streak conclude, and his modest four-game hitting streak also came to an end.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Anibal Sanchez (0-0, 7.96 ERA) vs. Padres RH Dinelson Lamet (2-2, 7.50)

Sanchez is making his second start after struggling in 11 relief appearances. The 33-year-old pitched five innings against Seattle on Monday in his first turn, giving up two runs and five hits over five innings. Sanchez is 0-2 with a 3.09 ERA in four career starts against the Padres, including a no-decision in his lone career outing at Petco Park.

Lamet is coming off a 12-strikeout performance against Milwaukee, the second-best total by a Padres rookie behind Oliver Perez (13 in 2002). The 24-year-old wasn't involved in the decision as he gave up three runs and four hits - two homers - in six innings. Lamet has fanned 37 in only 24 major-league innings but has also served up eight homers.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Tigers released struggling veteran RHP Francisco Rodriguez (7.86 ERA), placed OF Alex Presley on the 7-day concussion list and recalled RHP Bruce Rondon and OF Matt den Dekker from Triple-A Toledo.

2. San Diego placed 2B Yangervis Solarte (oblique) and RHP Miguel Diaz (forearm) on the 10-day disabled list, activated C Hector Sanchez (foot, quadriceps) from the DL and recalled INF Carlos Asuaje from Triple-A El Paso.

3. Detroit 3B Nicholas Castellanos (back) was scratched from Friday's starting lineup and struck out as a pinch-hitter later in the contest.

PREDICTION: Padres 4, Tigers 2