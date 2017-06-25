The Detroit Tigers have lost aseason-high eight straight games and fallen into last place in the AmericanLeague Central, but manager Brad Ausmus isn’t about to give up. The Tigers willturn to Jordan Zimmermann on Sunday as they look to salvagethe finale of their three-game series against the host San Diego Padres.

Andrew Romine provided one of the few bright spots in Saturday’s 7-3 loss as the Tigers fell for the 13th time in 16 games, spoiling a solid outing by Anibal Sanchez. "If it was a lack of effort or a lack of caring, then there would have to be a discussion,'' Ausmus told reporters. "I don't need to tell them we haven't won lately. They are pretty aware of it. They get it. They care. They come in with good attitudes.'' The Padres have won three in a row and received a spark Saturday from Cory Spangenberg, who went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Carlos Asuaje contributed two hits from the No. 2 spot in the order and figures to see regular playing time in place of Yangervis Solarte, who landed on the disabled list Friday with a left oblique strain.

TV: 4:40 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Jordan Zimmermann (5-5, 5.25 ERA) vs. Padres LH Clayton Richard (5-7, 4.20)

Zimmermann turned in his fourth consecutive quality start on Tuesday, allowing three runs and six hits while throwing 106 pitches over 6 2/3 innings against Seattle. “Basically the whole game, I had to battle. Getting toward the end, I was pretty gassed,” he told reporters. “I didn’t have my best stuff. I was happy to go 6 2/3.” The 31-year-old owns a 3-2 record and sterling 1.69 ERA in eight career starts against San Diego, including two complete games.

Richard settled for a no-decision against the Chicago Cubs on Monday after giving up two runs and five hits over 6 1/3 innings. The Indiana native has recorded 39 strikeouts against eight walks over his last eight starts since May 11. Justin Upton is 10-for-21 with a home run versus Richard, who is 1-0 with a 2.76 ERA in four career games (two starts) against Detroit.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Padres have won their last 104 home games when leading after eight innings - the longest active streak in the majors.

2. Detroit is 8-22 against opponents from the NL West and AL West this season.

3. San Diego OF/INF Allen Cordoba left Saturday’s game with a left hand contusion and is listed as day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Tigers 6, Padres 4