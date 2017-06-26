SAN DIEGO -- Mikie Mahtook grounded a tie-breaking, two-run, two-out, ninth-inning single to right off Brandon Maurer on Sunday afternoon to give the Detroit Tigers a 7-5 win over the Padres at Petco Park.

The victory snapped an eight-game losing streak for the Tigers and halted a three-game winning streak for the Padres.

Ian Kinsler opened the top of the ninth with a double off Maurer (0-4). Former Padre Justin Upton drew a one-out walk and both runners advanced when J.D. Martinez was retired on a topped ball in front of the plate.

But Mahtook singled past Padres' second baseman Carlos Asuaje to give the Tigers the win after they had rallied from deficits of 3-0 and 5-3.

Right-hander Bruce Rondon (1-1) was credited with the win, with Justin Wilson earning his sixth save.

Neither starting pitcher was exceptionally sharp nor around for the decision.

Padres left-hander Clayton Richard couldn't hold a pair of multi-run leads, allowing five runs on nine hits and two walks with three strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. Detroit right-hander Jordan Zimmermann allowed five runs on six hits and three walks with five strikeouts in four innings.

The Padres took a 3-0 lead in the first two innings, but the Tigers tied the score with three runs in the top of the fourth.

Wil Myers drove the first pitch he saw from Zimmermann 412 feet into the second deck in left field for his 15th homer to give the Padres a 1-0 lead in the first.

Eric Aybar then opened the second with his sixth homer, a 389-foot drive to right, to make it 2-0. The Padres added a second run in the inning before anyone was out when Hunter Renfroe singled, moved to second on a passed ball and scored on Matt Szczur's triple to right-center. With Szczur on third and no one out, the Padres had a golden opportunity to extend the lead. But Zimmermann struck out the next three hitters to freeze Szczur at third.

Upton opened the Tigers fourth with his second double of the game. With one out, Mahtook tripled to right-center just beyond the dive of center fielder Szczur to score Upton. Mahtook scored on James McCann's two-out double past diving third baseman Cory Spangenberg. Jose Iglesias followed with a game-tying single.

The Padres scored twice in the bottom of the inning that opened with a single by Aybar and a walk by Renfroe. Aybar moved to third on a fly out to center and scored on a suicide squeeze by Richard -- the Padres' second successful suicide squeeze in as many games. Renfroe scored on a ground-rule double to left by Jose Pirela. But Zimmermann again ducked further damage, stranding two runners in scoring position with one out.

The Tigers again drew even in the top of the sixth when Nicholas Castellanos hit his ninth homer of the season following an inning-opening single by J.D. Martinez. Castellanos' opposite-field drive to right carried 395 feet.

NOTES: 1B Miguel Cabrera hit second in the Tigers' batting order Sunday for the first time this season. ... The Tigers hope to have DH Victor Martinez back Wednesday. He has been on the 10-day disabled list with an irregular heartbeat. He is scheduled to take batting practice Tuesday. ... Tigers LF Justin Upton extended his on-base streak to 23 straight games with a first-inning double Sunday. It is the second-longest active streak in the majors. ... Padres INF/OF Allen Cordoba had swelling in his left hand after behind hit by a pitch Saturday night. X-rays were negative. ... San Diego 3B Cory Spangenberg hit in the cleanup spot Sunday for the first time as a major leaguer.