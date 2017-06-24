Padres' Perdomo, three relievers blank Tigers

SAN DIEGO -- The Detroit Tigers were shut out for the sixth time this season Friday night by the San Diego Padres.

And for the third time, Tigers right-handed starter Michael Fulmer was on the wrong end of the zeroes.

"All I know is I've had just one scoreless outing this year and obviously that needs to change," Fulmer said after the Padres scored the game's only run on one of the two hits he allowed -- a second-inning RBI double by catcher Austin Hedges -- as San Diego won 1-0 in the opener of a three-game interleague series at Petco Park.

"The way things are going, that's just not good enough," Fulmer said of his outing after Padres starter Luis Perdomo (2-4) and two relievers combined on a three-hit shutout to hand Detroit its seventh consecutive loss.

That was one more hit than the Padres had. But timing is everything.

"A walk and a hanging slider," continued Fulmer. "One inning. There is not much you can do."

Actually, Fulmer (6-6, 3.29 ERA) thought he could have done better.

Cory Spangenberg drew a leadoff walk to open the second and reached second on Erick Aybar's groundout to second on a run-and-hit play.

Hedges, who hadn't played since being run over by Anthony Rizzo at Wrigley Field on Monday night, doubled to right-center on a two-out, 1-2 slider, driving Spangenberg home.

"I was looking for a mistake and he gave it to me," said Hedges.

"I knew the pitcher was up next," said Fulmer. "That's why I threw him a slider. I meant to bounce it and I just left it up. I wasn't trying to throw it for a strike. You've got to have a better pitch than that. Unfortunately, one of the few bad ones cost me."

Meanwhile, Perdomo made more mistakes early than Fulmer, but settled down and didn't allow a run for the first time this season in his 13th start.

Perdomo allowed two hits and five walks with six strikeouts in six innings as his ERA fell from 4.97 to 4.56.

Perdomo didn't allow a hit until Andrew Romine's single leading off the fifth. But he did issue four walks in the first four innings with a pair of inning-ending double plays easing the workload.

Padres manager Andy Green and Perdomo credited Hedges for helping the young pitcher settle down and make several midgame adjustments.

"I don't think Perdomo gets through the first two innings if not for Austin," said Green. "It was good to see Austin back in there. He does a great job for the entire ball club. The hit was huge. But Perdomo did a great job of adjusting as the game went on and a lot of that was Austin."

"I trust in Austin a lot," said Perdomo. "Early, I was out of control ... my mechanics. I made some adjustments that kept me in the game."

What adjustments?

"I let him be nasty," said Hedges. "I stopped worrying about setting up on the corners. His stuff was great, but his command wasn't there. So we just set up in the middle to let his pitches move."

Detroit's best opportunity against Perdomo came in the top of the sixth. Alex Avila opened the inning with a single and stole second after Miguel Cabrera lined out to center. But Perdomo struck out J.D. Martinez for the second time and retired former Padre Justin Upton on a grounder to first.

Perdomo was followed by left-handers Ryan Buchter and Brad Hand and right-handed closer Brandon Maurer, who picked up his 14th save.

The three Padres relievers had five strikeouts against one hit in three innings. Buchter struck out two Tigers in a perfect inning. Hand had two strikeouts after giving up a leadoff double in the eighth. Maurer had one in a perfect ninth.

Tigers pinch-hitter John Hicks doubled to lead off the eighth but was stranded when Hand struck out Ian Kinsler -- on a disputed check-swing call by first base umpire Jordan Baker -- and pinch-hitter Nicholas Castellanos before retiring Cabrera on a grounder to short.

Detroit manager Brad Ausmus was ejected by Baker for arguing the call.

"It was probably because of my emotion concerning the call he made," said Ausmus. "I wasn't real happy with the call on the check swing. I didn't think Ian went and still don't think he went after watching the replay.

"I felt real good about having the leadoff hitter on second. Then Kinsler is out on a supposed swing and now it's a different story."

Baker was involved in another call in the Tigers' ninth.

The umpire called Upton safe at first on a one-out grounder to short. But Green appealed the call and Upton was ruled out. Maurer then retired Dixon Machado on a fly to center to complete San Diego's fourth shutout of the season.

The Padres' only other hit was a single by Spangenberg in the fourth. Spangenberg reached base in all three plate appearances on two walks and the single and also stole a base.

NOTES: The Padres placed 2B-3B Yangervis Solarte (left oblique strain) and RHP Miguel Diaz (forearm strain) on the 10-day disabled list Friday and recalled C-1B Hector Sanchez and 2B Carlos Asuaje from Triple-A El Paso. Sanchez had been at El Paso on a rehab assignment while on the disabled list. He had been out since May 7 with a foot contusion . . . Detroit released RHP Francisco Rodriguez and placed OF Alex Presley on the seven-day concussion disabled list. The Tigers recalled RHP Bruce Rondon from Triple-A Toledo and purchased the contract of OF Matt den Dekker from Toledo. 3B Nicholas Castellanos was a late scratch from the Tigers' starting lineup Friday night (due to lower back tightness) with Dixon Machado starting at third.