Padres explode past Tigers with five-run eighth

SAN DIEGO -- Ever since veteran Hector Sanchez went on the disabled list on May 7, the Padres were absent a power bat on the bench.

Just what the Padres had been missing became apparent Saturday night when Sanchez hit a go-ahead, two-run, pinch-hit homer in the bottom of the eighth inning to trigger the Padres' 7-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers at Petco Park.

"It's amazing to be back and to help the team," Sanchez said after the switch-hitter's 403-foot drive off Tigers right-handed reliever Shane Greene gave the Padres a 4-3 lead. Ssn Diego tacked on three more runs in the inning.

"Since Hector's been hurt, there's been no power bat on the bench and really no left-handed pinch hitter," said Padres manager Andy Green after his club won a third straight game. Meanwhile, the Tigers extended their losing streak to eight straight games -- their longest losing streak since the 2015 season.

"The results we've gotten in the last 10 days, we should be embarrassed by that," said Tigers manager Brad Ausmus. "We shouldn't be embarrassed by the effort, the guys are trying, they care.

"The results we should be embarrassed by. We couldn't stop the bleeding tonight. We started giving them baserunners and the home run hurt. Three walks in the eighth and all three scored."

The Padres were trailing 3-2 when pinch hitter Erick Aybar drew a walk to open the bottom of the eighth. Sanchez, who had come off the disabled list a day earlier, drove a 0-and-1 pitch into the right field stands. Sanchez was pinch-hitting for right-handed reliever Kirby Yates (2-1).

The Padres then added three more runs. Carlos Asuaje singled with one out and Wil Myers and Hunter Renfroe drew walks to load the bases ahead of a two-run single by Cory Spangenberg. Austin Hedges drove in the inning's fifth run with a single on a suicide bunt attempt.

Greene (1-2) suffered the loss, although the Spangenberg and Hedges hits came off left-handed reliever Justin Wilson.

Andrew Romine had given Detroit a 3-2 lead in the top of the seventh with a run-scoring single. Romine had a hand in all three Detroit runs.

Former Padre Justin Upton opened the Tigers' go-ahead rally in the seventh with a lead-off double against San Diego Padres rookie right-handed starter Dinelson Lamet, who was working in the seventh for the first time in the major leagues.

Right-handed rookie Phil Maton replaced Lamet and gave up back-to-back singles to Nicholas Castellanos and Romine, who finished 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Upton was 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored.

The Tigers took a one-run lead with a strange, two-run fifth.

Upton drew a walk from Lamet to open the inning. Castellanos then topped the ball in front of the plate. Padres catcher Hedges first dropped the ball, then threw to first with Castellanos apparently safe when the throw came out of first baseman Myers' glove with Upton advancing to third.

But plate umpire Jordan Baker ruled Castellanos ran inside the baseline en route to first and called the third baseman out on interference with Upton returning to first.

Romine then lined a double to right, driving home Upton to tie the game with Romine advancing to third when Renfroe's throw from right sailed into the Tigers' dugout on the third-base side of the field.

With the infield in, Jose Iglesias hit a sharp grounder to short. Chase d'Arnaud fielded the ball, but his throw to the plate went off Hedges' glove for an error as Romine scored.

The Padres had taken a 1-0 lead against Anibal Sanchez in the bottom of the third without getting the infield.

The inning opened with Anibal Sanchez hitting Allen Cordoba on the left wrist, forcing the shortstop out of the game with a wrist contusion.

D'Arnaud ran for Cordoba and immediately stole second. Lamet then bunted back to Anibal Sanchez, who overthrew third in an attempt to get the advancing d'Arnaud, who scored on the throwing error.

The Padres had tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the sixth. Jose Pirela doubled, was sacrificed to third on Asuaje's bunt and scored on Myers' sacrifice fly to left center.

Anibal Sanchez allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and a hit batter with four strikeouts in six innings. Lamet allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits and a walk with five strikeouts in six-plus innings.

NOTES: The Padres signed LHP MacKenzie Gore Saturday. Gore was the Padres' first-round pick and the third overall selection in this year's draft. The 18-year-old from Whiteville, N.C., received a $6.7 million bonus and will report to the Arizona Rookie League Sunday. ... The Tigers are 3-13 since being 29-29 on June 7. Tigers LF Justin Upton Saturday extended his streak for reaching base to 22 straight games. ... Padres LF Alex Dickerson, who has been on the disabled list since spring training with a protruding disc in his lower back, will have surgery next Wednesday to have the protrusion removed. The rehab is expected to be six months. ... Padres SS Allen Cordoba left the game in the third inning Saturday with a left wrist contusion after being hit by an Anibal Sanchez pitch. X-rays were negative.