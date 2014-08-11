Preview: Tigers at Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates own the best home record in the National League but have lost two in a row at PNC Park as they prepare to host the Detroit Tigers on Monday in the opener of a four-game, home-and-home set. The Pirates scored five runs in dropping two of three to San Diego over the weekend and continue to struggle with injuries to reigning National League MVP Andrew McCutchen and second baseman Neil Walker. The Pirates won three of four versus Detroit in 2013 - two by 1-0 shutouts.

Adding left-hander David Price at the trade-deadline to give Detroit three consecutive Cy Young Award winners has yet to yield the expected results. The Tigers have dropped five of seven after blowing a five-run lead in Sunday’s 19-inning marathon loss in Toronto. Detroit’s lead has dwindled to one-half game over surging Kansas City atop the American League Central and its vaunted pitching staff took a hit when starter Anibal Sanchez and reliever Joakim Soria went on the disabled list Sunday.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Justin Verlander (10-10, 4.57 ERA) vs. Pirates LH Jeff Locke (3-3, 3.78)

While Verlander’s days as a dominant ace appear to be over, he has turned in four consecutive quality starts but has alternated wins and losses in that span. A pair of solo homers were the only runs Verlander allowed over seven innings in a loss at the New York Yankees on Wednesday. He has an overpowering track record against the Pirates, tossing a pair of complete games and winning all four of his starts while compiling a 1.97 ERA.

Locke rebounded from back-to-back losses - both on the road - to beat Miami last time out, surrendering three runs (one earned) in seven innings for his first win in a month. He has been victimized by the long ball of late, yielding eight in his last four starts after giving up only three in his first eight turns. Locke, who held Detroit scoreless for 5 1/3 innings last year, is 2-1 with a 0.93 WHIP in seven home starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Tigers are 2-8 in their last 10 meetings in Pittsburgh.

2. Pirates INF Josh Harrison scored 17 runs during a 13-game hitting streak that ended Sunday.

3. Tigers RHP Rick Porcello, Tuesday’s scheduled starter, took the loss after throwing 36 pitches in two-plus innings of relief Sunday.

PREDICTION: Pirates 3, Tigers 2