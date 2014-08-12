Preview: Tigers at Pirates

A starting rotation that was being mentioned among the best of all time less than two weeks ago is suddenly in tatters as the Detroit Tigers attempt to halt a three-game slide against the host Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday. Justin Verlander left the series opener with a shoulder injury three days after Anibal Sanchez was hurt in his start. The Tigers have dropped six of eight overall to fall a half-game behind first-place Kansas City in the American League Central.

Detroit is promoting Robbie Ray from Triple-A to make Tuesday’s start and will dip into the Double-A ranks for Wednesday’s starter in the four-game, home-and home series against Pittsburgh, which leads St. Louis by a half-game for the top wild card in the National League. The Pirates were held to five runs in a three-game series versus San Diego but broke out for 11 runs against Detroit behind two homers and four RBIs from Travis Snider. Monday’s game was the first of 22 straight against teams with winning records for Pittsburgh.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers LH Robbie Ray (1-1, 4.70 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Edinson Volquez (9-7, 3.70)

With Anibal Sanchez hurt and scheduled starter Rick Porcello forced to pitch in relief in Sunday’s marathon, Ray will be looked to provide quantity after the bullpen notched 19 innings in the past two games. Ray made three starts with Detroit in May, allowing a combined one run in the first two outings before getting pounded for seven runs in 3 1/3 innings by Texas on May 22. He tossed seven innings of one-run ball on Aug. 4 for Toledo.

Volquez rebounded from three consecutive sub-par outings with a dominant performance last time out, limiting Miami to one hit and striking out seven over seven scoreless frames. The 31-year-old Dominican failed to get through six innings in each of his previous three turns and was roughed up for 13 runs. Volquez is 3-1 in his last four starts at home, permitting one runs or less in each of the three victories.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pirates 3B Josh Harrison went 3-for-5 on Monday, his seventh game with multiple hits in the last 10.

2. Tigers 1B Miguel Cabrera has consecutive three-hit games following a 1-for-18 slump.

3. The Pirates finally placed CF Andrew McCutchen (rib) on the 15-day disabled list Monday, retroactive to Aug. 4.

PREDICTION: Tigers 6, Pirates 5