Preview: Tigers at Pirates

The Detroit Tigers look to start off the season with seven consecutive wins for the first time since 1984 when they stay on the road to face in the Pittsburgh Pirates in the opener of a three-game series on Monday afternoon. Miguel Cabrera went 4-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs as the Tigers completed a sweep of the Cleveland Indians with an 8-5 win on Sunday to improve to 6-0 for the first time in 30 years.

Detroit hopes to continue its hot start at the plate as it has scored at least seven or more runs in each of its last five games. The Pirates are coming off an impressive 10-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday to win their first series of the year after being swept by the Cincinnati Reds. Andrew McCutchen led the charge with two hits and four RBIs after sitting out Saturday’s 6-0 loss with a knee problem as Pittsburgh scored six runs in the ninth inning to seal the win. The Pirates have downed Detroit in four straight games at PNC Park and hope the trend continues by winning their second home opener in as many years.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, ROOT Sports (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RHP Anibal Sanchez (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Pirates RHP Gerrit Cole (0-0, 5.40)

Sanchez pitched a gem in his season debut as he fanned six batters and surrendered just three hits over 6 2/3 scoreless innings in an 11-0 win against the Minnesota Twins. The 31-year-old had decent command of his pitches as he threw 64 strikes compared to 37 balls while walking two batters. Sanchez has dropped his last three decisions versus the Pirates, but has given up just three earned runs in each of the last two losses during that span.

Cole had to settle for a no-decision in his first start of the season after giving up three earned runs in the 5-4 loss to the Cincinnati Reds. The 24-year-old, who posted double-digit wins in his first two seasons in the majors, struck out six batters but surrendered five hits, including a solo blast, over five innings. Cole threw 93 pitches in his first start and hopes to be more efficient as he tries to improve to 5-1 in interleague games during his career.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Pirates have won 10 of the last 13 games against the Tigers at PNC Park.

2. Cabrera is 11-for-14 with two homers and six RBIs in his last three games.

3. Pirates 1B Corey Hart is batting .467 with two home runs in 15 at-bats versus Sanchez.

PREDICTION: Tigers 7, Pirates 5