Preview: Tigers at Pirates

The Detroit Tigers look to win their third straight series when they wrap up a three-game set against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday. Shane Greene gave up just three hits and no walks over eight scoreless innings while Rajai Davis went 2-for-4 and drove in the go-ahead run to help the Tigers post a 2-0 win on Tuesday and improve to 7-1 for the first time since 1981.

Detroit has racked up nine or more hits in all but one game this season and hopes the trend continues as it tries to defeat the Pirates for the fourth time in the last five meetings. Pittsburgh saw its seven-game home winning streak over American League opponents come to an end after it could only manage three hits on Tuesday. The Pirates wasted a stellar performance from A.J. Burnett, who struck out eight batters and surrendered one run in 6 2/3 innings of work. Pittsburgh is 27-15 in interleague play during the last three seasons and hopes to bounce back by avoiding back-to-back losses at PNC Park for the first time since Aug. 19.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, ROOT Sports (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RHP Alfredo Simon (1-0, 5.06 ERA) vs. Pirates LHP Francisco Liriano (0-0, 2.57)

Simon gave up three runs on seven hits, but did enough to earn a victory in his first start of the season against the Cleveland Indians on April 4. The 33-year-old fanned three batters and gave up just two walks in the 8-4 triumph, which was his first win in the American League since 2011 after spending three seasons with the Cincinnati Reds. Simon is 3-4 with a 3.50 ERA all-time versus Pittsburgh and hopes for a better showing after allowing four earned runs in five innings in his last outing against the Pirates.

Liriano struck out seven batters and surrendered just two hits over seven innings in his season debut, but had to settle for a no-decision in the 5-2 loss to the Reds on April 6. The 31-year-old was reinstated from the paternity list on Monday after taking a couple of days off to be with his newborn daughter. Liriano is 5-9 with a 5.82 ERA all-time versus Detroit and hopes to earn his first win versus the Tigers since Aug. 15, 2011.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Tigers have recorded three shutouts in their first eight games of the season.

2. Detroit C Victor Martinez is hitting .464 with seven RBIs in 28 at-bats against Liriano.

3. Pirates 3B Josh Harrison has at least one hit in his last 18 games at PNC Park.

PREDICTION: Tigers 6, Pirates 4