Preview: Tigers at Pirates

J.D. Martinez looks to extend his season-opening hitting streak to seven contests on Wednesday as the Detroit Tigers open the back end of their four-game, home-and-home interleague series with the host Pittsburgh Pirates. After going deep in the opener, Martinez joined Justin Upton with four-hit, two-RBI performances in Tuesday’s 8-2 rout as the Tigers snapped a modest two-game skid overall and a four-game slide in the series.

Martinez will look to continue his torrid hitting display versus veteran right-hander Ryan Vogelsong, who will get the spot start after Francisco Liriano was scratched due to right hamstring discomfort. The 28-year-old Martinez isn’t the only one swinging a hot bat as the Nos. 1-5 batters in Detroit’s lineup went 13-for-20 with two homers, eight RBIs and eight runs scored in Tuesday’s triumph. Starling Marte provided some pop of his own with a two-run homer for Pittsburgh, which has seen its offense go limp in three of its last four games (1-3). Marte has collected 11 hits over the last six contests after a pair of fruitless efforts to begin the season.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit-Plus, ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Shane Greene (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Ryan Vogelsong (1-0, 4.50 ERA)

Although Greene retired the side in order to earn his first career save on April 5, manager Brad Ausmus told reporters that the 27-year-old will have every opportunity to win a spot in the starting rotation. Greene, who is trying to overtake the injured Daniel Norris, recorded one of his four wins in 2015 versus Pittsburgh - and did so in impressive fashion. Greene scattered three hits and struck out as many in eight sterling innings in a 2-0 triumph on April 14.

Signed to a one-year deal in the offseason, Vogelsong reportedly wasn’t too thrilled with being relegated to the bullpen to start the 2015-16 campaign. The 38-year-old didn’t let his emotion come into play as he picked up the win on Friday despite allowing two runs in two innings of relief versus Cincinnati. Upton has fared well in 28 career plate appearances against Vogelsong, going 9-for-28 (.321) with three doubles, a triple and three RBIs.

WALK-OFFS

1. Detroit has recorded at least 12 hits in four of six games this season (4-2).

2. Pirates C/1B John Jaso is expected to draw back into the lineup after sitting out Tuesday’s tilt due to matchup issues, manager Clint Hurdle told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Reivew.

3. Tigers 2B Ian Kinsler has four multi-hit performances in six games this season.

PREDICTION: Tigers 4, Pirates 3