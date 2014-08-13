Pirates 4, Tigers 2: Travis Snider had an RBI double among his two hits as host Pittsburgh made it two straight over Detroit in the four-game, home-and-home interleague series.

Gaby Sanchez and Ike Davis also delivered run-scoring doubles while Jordy Mercer added an RBI single as the Pirates maintained their lead for the top wild card in the National League. Edinson Volquez (10-7) gave up two runs and five hits over six innings to lift Pittsburgh to its fifth win in seven games.

Alex Avila homered and Ian Kinsler recorded an RBI single for Detroit, which tumbled to its fourth straight loss but remained one-half game behind first-place Kansas City in the AL Central. Robbie Ray (1-2), making his first start since May 22, was charged with four runs on six hits in five-plus innings.

Ezequiel Carrera doubled and scored on Kinsler’s single in the first, but the Pirates went ahead to stay in the bottom of the second on back-to-back RBI doubles by Sanchez and Snider - the latter coming when Carrera misplayed the ball in center field. Josh Harrison doubled and scored on Mercer’s single in the third before Avila’s solo shot to center in the fourth cut Detroit’s deficit to 3-2.

Ray was pulled after issuing a leadoff walk to Starling Marte to open the sixth, but Al Alburquerque was greeted with a pinch-hit double by Davis to make it 4-2. Justin Wilson and Tony Watson each pitched a perfect inning in relief before Mark Melancon worked around a pair of singles in the ninth to notch his 22nd save.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Tigers received positive news on the injury front when an MRI exam of RHP Justin Verlander’s right shoulder revealed inflammation but no structural damage. Verlander, who left Monday’s start after one inning, is expected to miss one start but could avoid the disabled list. ... Volquez made a great behind-the-back stab of Victor Martinez’s first-inning comebacker and nailed Kinsler in a rundown between third and home. ... Pirates 2B Neil Walker (back) was kept out of the starting lineup for the eighth time in 10 games.