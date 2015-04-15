Tigers 2, Pirates 0

PITTSBURGH -- Shane Greene pitched eight dominant innings as the Detroit Tigers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-0 on Tuesday night, getting back on track a day after their season-opening six-game win streak ended.

The Pirates managed just three singles off Greene (2-0) and two of them never left the infield. The right-hander struck out three, did not walk a batter and has yet to allow an earned run this season after giving up one unearned run in eight inning last Thursday in beating the Minnesota Twins.

Greene improved to 5-0 in seven career road starts. The Tigers acquired the 26-year-old from the New York Yankees in a three-team trade during that offseason that also involved the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Right-hander Joakim Soria worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his third save.

The Tigers (7-1) bounced back after losing 5-4 on Monday in the opener of the three-game series.

Pirates right-hander A.J. Burnett pitched effectively in his first start in Pittsburgh since 2012, allowing only one run in 6 2/3 innings. He scattered seven hits, struck out eight and walked two.

Burnett (0-1) was pulled after Tigers center fielder Rajai Davis hit an RBI single in the seventh to break a scoreless tie. Davis and shortstop Jose Iglesias each had two hits.

A fan favorite in his two years in Pittsburgh before leaving as a free agent after the 2013 season and signing with the Philadelphia Phillies, Burnett received a warm ovation from the PNC Park crowd of 31,755.

The Pirates (3-5) had won their previous seven home interleague games.

The Tigers finally broke through for the game’s first run in the seventh inning after catcher Alex Avila and Iglesias drew back-to-back walks with one out.

Greene struck out when he unsuccessfully tried to bunt the runners up, but Davis then grounded a singled up the middle to score Avila.

Second baseman Ian Kinsler added an RBI single in the eighth to double the Tigers’ lead.

The Tigers threatened in the fourth inning when right fielder J.D. Martinez hit a two-out single and took third on left fielder Yoenis Cespedes’ double. However, Burnett escaped the jam by striking out third baseman Nick Castellanos.

NOTES: Tigers RHP Justin Verlander, on the disabled list with a right triceps strain, will pitch a simulated game Wednesday of at least four innings and 60 pitches. Manager Brad Ausmus hopes the 2011 American League MVP and Cy Young Award winner might be able to throw as many as 75 pitches. ... Pirates LF Starling Marte was not in the starting lineup as he entered the night hitting .115 (3-for-26). RF Gregory Polanco moved to left field and 1B/OF Corey Hart started in right field. ... RHP Mark Melancon’s cutter averaged just 88.6 mph through his first three relief appearances, and the closer gave up three runs in one inning Monday in a 5-4 win over Detroit. The average velocity on the cutter was 91.6 mph last season, when he had 33 saves and a 1.90 ERA in 72 games. ... Tigers RHP Alfredo Simon (1-0, 5.06) faces Pirates LHP Francisco Liriano (0-0, 2.57) Wednesday in the finale of the three-game series.